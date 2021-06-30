N.C. Sports Hall of Fame will add its next class on July 23 in Raleigh

Mack Brown: After recently completing his 12th season as head football coach at North Carolina, Brown has compiled a record of 253-121-1 (.664) in his tenure as a head coach at the Football Bowl Subdivision level. His 253 career victories rank 10th on the all-time list and are the most among active coaches. A two-time national coach of the year (2005 and 2008), Brown is 14-9 in bowl games, with his 2005 Texas team winning the national championship with a 41-38 win over Southern Cal.

Dennis Craddock (Posthumously): One of the most successful coaches in ACC history, Craddock coached the men’s and women’s cross-country and track-and-field teams at North Carolina for 27 years, winning 45 conference championships, more than any coach in any sport in the history of the league. He was named ACC Coach of the Year 31 times, and 25 of his athletes won 38 NCAA titles, while 19 of his stars competed in the Olympics.

Dr. Charles Kernodle Jr. (Posthumously): Kernodle had been the Burlington Williams High School football team doctor for more than 60 years. He had lived in Burlington since 1949 and had missed only a few home or away games during that time. The football field at Williams High was named in his honor on his 90th birthday in 2007. In addition to his duties at Williams, he also helped with the football and basketball teams at Elon.