Danny “Chocolate” Myers, the legendary gas man for NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt, has announced that he has been diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma.

Myers, 74, announced the diagnosis on his Sirius XM Radio program this week and posted his comments in an audio file on his Twitter page on Friday.

“I went for an exam maybe a couple of months ago, didn’t feel real good,” said Myers, who was born in Winston-Salem. “Went for an exam and came back with some results that, well, it’s a health challenge.”

Myers said he went for a colonoscopy, which allowed doctors to find the disease early. He said the doctors would be able to treat it.

“Today, I feel great. I have no problems,” Myers said.

Caron Myers said on her Facebook page that her husband was experiencing stomach pains and went to an emergency room and then to a gastroenterologist. More blood tests followed, along with an MRI a CAT scan and a PET scan.

She said the couple were told of the diagnosis one week ago.

“Any tears we shed were over the initial shock. Now, we are ready,” Caron Myers said. “Chocolate Myers is in for the race of his life — a race against cancer.”

Chocolate Myers said he will be undergoing chemotherapy and other treatments over the next few months, causing him to miss time on his radio show.

“But I feel very, very confident that they’re going to be able to get this thing under control,” Myers said.

The Lymphoma Research Foundation says mantle cell lymphoma is an aggressive, rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that arises from cells originating in the “mantle zone.” That’s the outer ring of small lymphocytes surrounding the center of a lymphatic nodule. It accounts for roughly six percent of all NHL cases in the U.S.

Myers was a part of Earnhardt’s pit crew in the 1980s and 1990s that won six NASCAR championships in nine years. He’s currently the curator of the Richard Childress Racing team museum in Welcome.