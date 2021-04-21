National Champs: Local 40 and older hockey team wins title over the weekend in Florida

The North Carolina Eagles, a 40 and older hockey team based in Winston-Salem, won a national championship over the weekend just outside of Tampa.

The Eagles went 4-0 in the Tier 1 division beating teams from Buffalo, Chicago and Minnesota. The adult national championships are sponsored by USA Hockey and were cancelled last year because of COVID-19.

“What was so cool about this is we’ve all played with each other from time to time through the years,” said team captain Jesse Nifong of Winston-Salem.

The Eagles beat a team from Minnesota 3-0 in the championship game, which was the eighth time the organization had claimed a national championship since it was formed in the 1980s.

The Eagles were created to give retiring minor league hockey players who stayed in the area a team to play for. However, in recent years when the city didn’t have a minor league hockey team there weren’t many players to fill out the teams.

This current Eagles 40 and older team has two former minor leaguers in Jeff Azar (Ice Hawks) and Allen Sirois (Twin City Cy-clones).