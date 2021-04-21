National Champs: Local 40 and older hockey team wins title over the weekend in Florida

The North Carolina Eagles, a 40 and older hockey team based in Winston-Salem, won a national championship over the weekend just outside of Tampa.
The Eagles went 4-0 in the Tier 1 division beating teams from Buffalo, Chicago and Minnesota. The adult national championships are sponsored by USA Hockey and were cancelled last year because of COVID-19.
“What was so cool about this is we’ve all played with each other from time to time through the years,” said team captain Jesse Nifong of Winston-Salem.
The Eagles beat a team from Minnesota 3-0 in the championship game, which was the eighth time the organization had claimed a national championship since it was formed in the 1980s.
The Eagles were created to give retiring minor league hockey players who stayed in the area a team to play for. However, in recent years when the city didn’t have a minor league hockey team there weren’t many players to fill out the teams.
This current Eagles 40 and older team has two former minor leaguers in Jeff Azar (Ice Hawks) and Allen Sirois (Twin City Cy-clones).
Nifong played for Winston-Salem’s professional roller hockey team in 1998. Others from the area on the team are Marc Caron and Jeff Markham of Greensboro and Dustin Koufman of Winston-Salem.
During the weekend the Eagles outscored opponents 26-6.
Other players on the team included goalie Keith Deprima (Charlotte) along with Ryan Petz (Columbia, S.C.), Adam Colborne (Charlotte), Michael Decarle (Asheville), along with Darcy Anderson and Darren McNaughton of Greenville, S.C.
John Clapp and Dave Watson helped get the Eagles formed in the 1980s and now the club boasts competitive teams of over 40, 50 and 60 years old.
“I’ve heard that we may have an over 70 team next year,” Nifong said. “That would be so cool.”
Winston-Salem again has a minor league hockey team with the Thunderbirds finishing their fourth season. Veteran Steve MacIntyre, 40 and a former NHL player, announced his retirement this week.
“We are hoping that some of those Thunderbirds do think about playing for the Eagles once their pro careers wind down,” Nifong said. “We have a lot of fun and we still get to play hockey. Maybe we aren’t as fast on the ice as we used to be, but we still love it.”
