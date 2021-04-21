National champs: Winston-Salem-based 40-and-older hockey team wins title in Florida

The North Carolina Eagles, a 40-and-older hockey team based in Winston-Salem, won a national championship during the weekend just outside of Tampa, Fla.

The Eagles went 4-0 in the Tier 1 division, beating teams from Buffalo, Chicago and Minnesota. The adult national championships are sponsored by USA Hockey and were canceled last year because of COVID-19.

“What was so cool about this is we’ve all played with each other from time to time through the years,” said team captain Jesse Nifong of Winston-Salem.

The Eagles beat a team from Minnesota 3-0 in the championship game, which was the eighth time the organization had claimed a national championship since it was formed in the 1980s.

The Eagles were created to give retiring minor-league hockey players who stayed in the area a team to play for. But in recent years when the city didn’t have a minor-league hockey team, few players were available to fill out the teams.

This current Eagles 40-and-older team has two former minor leaguers, Jeff Azar (Ice Hawks) and Allen Sirois (Twin City Cyclones).