National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame adding seven for its 2020 class

The National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame announced a class of seven for 2020.

The seven who will be inducted in June in Winston-Salem are sportscasters Bill King, Jim Nantz, and Dick Stockton, and sportswriters Larry Merchant, William Nack, William C. Rhoden and Rick Telander.

In addition, NSMA members voted Mike “Doc” Emrick as the 2020 national sportscaster of the year, and Nicole Auerbach as the 2020 national sportswriter of the year.

Among the 108 who won 2020 state sportscaster or sportswriter of the year honors, 51 are first-time winners. They include two who passed away during the year: Detroit sports talk show host Jamie Samuelsen and 100-year-old Sid Hartman of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

For North Carolina, Ed Hardin, formerly of the Greensboro News & Record and the Winston-Salem Journal, was named the sportswriter of the year. For Hardin, who is retired, it was the fifth time he has been honored and third time in a row. He also won it in 2014 and in 2016 shared the honor with Luke DeCock of the Raleigh News & Observer.

The sportscaster of the year in North Carolina was shared by Stan Cotten, the voice of Wake Forest, and Gary Hahn, the voice of N.C. State. It was the Cotton’s fifth time winning and Hahn’s second.

The NSMA will honor its winners and Hall of Fame inductees during the organization’s 61st awards weekend, tentatively set for June 26-28 in Winston-Salem.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.