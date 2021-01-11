 Skip to main content
National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame adding seven for its 2020 class
The National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame announced a class of seven for 2020.

The seven who will be inducted in June in Winston-Salem are sportscasters Bill King, Jim Nantz, and Dick Stockton, and sportswriters Larry Merchant, William Nack, William C. Rhoden and Rick Telander.

In addition, NSMA members voted Mike “Doc” Emrick as the 2020 national sportscaster of the year, and Nicole Auerbach as the 2020 national sportswriter of the year.

Among the 108 who won 2020 state sportscaster or sportswriter of the year honors, 51 are first-time winners. They include two who passed away during the year: Detroit sports talk show host Jamie Samuelsen and 100-year-old Sid Hartman of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

NSMA

Mike Lupica, left, presents Greensboro News & Record columnist Ed Hardin with his National Sports Media Association State Sportswriter of the Year award at the National Sports Media Association's 58th Annual Banquet on Monday, June 26, 2017 in Winston-Salem.

For North Carolina, Ed Hardin, formerly of the Greensboro News & Record and the Winston-Salem Journal, was named the sportswriter of the year. For Hardin, who is retired, it was the fifth time he has been honored and third time in a row. He also won it in 2014 and in 2016 shared the honor with Luke DeCock of the Raleigh News & Observer.

The sportscaster of the year in North Carolina was shared by Stan Cotten, the voice of Wake Forest, and Gary Hahn, the voice of N.C. State. It was the Cotton’s fifth time winning and Hahn’s second.

The NSMA will honor its winners and Hall of Fame inductees during the organization’s 61st awards weekend, tentatively set for June 26-28 in Winston-Salem.

State by state winners

To see the winners of the sportscaster and sportswriter from each state go here

