National Sports Media Association's awards dinner will be next week

“Excellence in journalism.”

That will be on full display on Sunday and Monday as the National Sports Media Association’s 61st award winners will be honored in Winston-Salem.

Two dinners are planned for each night, with Monday’s awards banquet taking center stage at the Benton Convention Center.

NSMA executive director Dave Goren said close to 300 would attend the awards banquet honoring two years' of state winners and Hall of Fame inductees. COVID-19 wiped out last year’s weekend.

“We do recognize excellence, but this is also about helping college students maybe find their path in this industry,” Goren said. “Hopefully the mentoring of the younger generation starts with the history of NSMA.”

ESPN’s Ryan McGee will emcee the awards banquet that will include CBS' Jim Nantz going into the NSMA Hall of Fame. Nantz will also get the chance to present the winner of an award named after him to Evan Hughes of Virginia Tech, who has graduated is working in broadcasting.

Nantz wrote in an email that NSMA means a lot to him