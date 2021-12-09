National Sports Media Association's awards dinner will be next week

“Excellence in journalism.”
That will be on full display on Sunday and Monday as the National Sports Media Association’s 61st award winners will be honored in Winston-Salem.
Two dinners are planned for each night, with Monday’s awards banquet taking center stage at the Benton Convention Center.
NSMA executive director Dave Goren said close to 300 would attend the awards banquet honoring two years' of state winners and Hall of Fame inductees. COVID-19 wiped out last year’s weekend.
“We do recognize excellence, but this is also about helping college students maybe find their path in this industry,” Goren said. “Hopefully the mentoring of the younger generation starts with the history of NSMA.”
ESPN’s Ryan McGee will emcee the awards banquet that will include CBS' Jim Nantz going into the NSMA Hall of Fame. Nantz will also get the chance to present the winner of an award named after him to Evan Hughes of Virginia Tech, who has graduated is working in broadcasting.
Nantz wrote in an email that NSMA means a lot to him
“As always it will be extra special to return to my old home state,” said Nantz, who was born in Charlotte and lives with his family in Nashville, Tenn. “The NSMA has always been near and dear to my heart. Some of the fondest memories of my life were formed there in North Carolina when I was fortunate enough to win the national sportscaster of the year award.”
Nantz has been the national sportscaster of the year five times, an award voted on by professionals who work for Sportscasters Talent Agency of America (STAA).
Others going into NSMA’s Hall of Fame include longtime TV and radio play-by-play announcer Dick Stockton and writers Tom Verducci, Rick Telander and William C. Rhoden.
Among those being honored will be Ed Hardin, a retired columnist for the News & Record and Winston-Salem Journal. Hardin earned sportswriter of the year in North Carolina in 2019 and ’20.
WXII sports director Lauren Walsh earned the 2019 sportscaster of the year for Vermont and will receive her award on Monday night.
Also, Stan Cotten, the voice of Wake Forest football and basketball, and Gary Hahn, N.C. State's announcer, will also receive state awards.
The Sunday night dinner will honor Neil Leifer, a legendary photographer whose pictures made the cover of Sports Illustrated more than 200 times. One of his most iconic photos is of Muhammad Ali standing over a knocked-out Sonny Liston.
Leifer will be recognized as the winner of the Roone Arledge Award for Innovation.
"We're glad that we are honoring two years worth of winners," Goren said. "We will be back on schedule in 2022 with our weekend in June."
John Dell: 6 sports stories that touched our hearts in 2021
Here are six stories from 2020 that cover a lot of ground in a year that was unusual because of COVID-19.
In a special season for Wake Forest's football team Brian Piccolo's legacy comes into play.
Wake Forest's football program helped Johnny Foster when he was there as a student and he continues to offer his help in return.
There's plenty to motivate Rajesh Durbal and he's not afraid to spread the word about it.
TOP STORY Chris Paul heads into Wake Forest Hall of Fame: "When I first got to Wake, this was the furthest thing from my mind."
Chris Paul doesn't get humbled very often but he was when entering the Wake Forest Hall of Fame.
The Spry experience: Life on the Walt Chyzowych Alumni Hill has changed a little, but The Congregation rolls on
It's one of the best college soccer atmospheres in the country, and it's right here in Winston-Salem.
Sarah Quintana, a special-needs eighth-grader, has her moment in the spotlight on the basketball court
This girl loves being a part of a middle-school basketball team.
336-727-4081