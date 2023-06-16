The National Sports Media Association’s awards weekend and convention will be once again be in Winston-Salem later this month.
The 63rd edition will be held June 24-26 with the weekend of activities as writers and broadcasters will arrive from all over the country.
More than 300 are expected to attend, including Hall of Fame inductees Lee Corso (ESPN) and Bill Plaschke (LA Times, ESPN), National award winners Ian Eagle (CBS), Ken Rosenthal (The Athletic, FOX), and Pete Thamel (ESPN.com), and state sportscasters and sportswriters of the year from 36 states, plus the District of Columbia.
Additionally, the NSMA will honor:
• Sports Journalism Institute and co-founders Leon Carter and Sandy Rosenbush, with the Roone Arledge Award for Innovation;
• Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, David Maraniss for his 2022 Best Sports Book (Path Lit by Lightning);
People are also reading…
• 2022 Best Sideline Reporter, Lisa Salters (ESPN);
• 2022 Best Young (Under 30) Reporter Andraya Carter (ESPN);
• Big House Gaines College Basketball Coach of the Year (Div. I), Rodney Terry (University of Texas);
• Big House Gaines College Basketball Coach of the Year (Div. II), Tynesha Lewis (Elizabeth City State University).
Festivities kick off with a welcome reception and dinner at the Winston-Salem Marriott on June 24.
On June 25, the first seven of 17 Sports Media Convergence Summit seminars will be held at the Marriott. The Sports Books Festival (free) follows at Bookmarks, 634 W 4th Street.
Some of the award winners and guests will then be treated to a tour of Wake Forest’s athletics facilities, before returning downtown for Legacy Night at Gallery at the Benton. That event features the presentation of the Arledge, Best Sports Book, Best Sideline Reporter and Best Young Reporter awards.
Ten more Convergence Summit seminars are on tap for Monday, June 26. Attendees will then break for the 63rd NSMA Awards Reception and Banquet at Benton Convention Center, beginning at 5 p.m. NSMA board president, Wes Durham (Atlanta Falcons radio and ACC Network play-by-play announcer), is the night’s master of ceremonies.
The awards weekend and convention is open to the public.
336-727-4081
@johndellWSJ