NCHSAA announces 2020-21 playoff bracketing format

CHAPEL HILL — The N.C. High School Athletic Association announced a playoff bracketing plan for the 2020-21 school year Wednesday that was put into place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volleyball, which held its first matches Nov. 16 and begins playoffs Jan. 12, will be the first sport to utilize the new plan, which was approved during the NCHSAA's winter board of directors meeting.

A 2020-2021 Playoff Bracketing page has been created at NCHSAA.org. The page includes the generic process as well as volleyball-specific berths. The generic process will be used next for basketball, soccer, lacrosse, football (subdivided), softball and baseball and determines how many automatic qualifiers a conference receives and which region that conference's teams will be placed in for the playoffs.

Here's what that means for conference with Triad area teams:

• Northwest 1-A: 1 automatic qualifiers, West Region.

• Mountain Valley 2-A/1-A: 1 2-A automatic qualifier, 1 1-A automatic qualifier, West Region.