NCHSAA announces baseball playoff pairings

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.
First round
Tuesday's games
CLASS 4-A WEST
No. 16 Ragsdale (9-5) at No. 1 Charlotte Providence (12-2)
No. 12 Huntersville Hopewell (9-5) at No. 5 Northwest Guilford (11-3)
No. 13 East Forsyth (10-4) at No. 4 Cornelius Hough (14-0)
No. 14 Grimsley (10-4) at No. 3 Reagan (12-2)
CLASS 3-A WEST
No. 13 Mount Tabor (9-5) at No. 4 Asheville T.C. Roberson (13-1)
No. 14 Western Guilford (8-7) at No. 3 East Rowan (12-2)
No. 11 Monroe Sun Valley (11-3) at No. 6 Southwest Guilford (14-0)
CLASS 3-A EAST
No. 16 Fayetteville Cape Fear (11-3) at No. 1 Northern Guilford (14-0)
No. 12 Southeast Guilford (11-3) at No. 5 South Brunswick (8-5)
CLASS 2-A WEST
No. 16 Ledford (10-3) at No. 1 North Davidson (11-4)
No. 9 East Lincoln (13-1) at No. 8 West Stokes (10-2)
No. 10 Oak Grove (10-3) at No. 7 Madison (9-3)
CLASS 2-A EAST
No. 16 North Pitt (8-2) at No. 1 McMichael (8-6)
No. 10 Randleman (13-1) at No. 7 Reidsville (9-4)
CLASS 1-A WEST
No. 12 Lincolnton Lincoln Charter (12-1) at No. 5 Cornerstone Charter (10-1)
No. 15 Community School of Davidson (10-3) at No. 2 East Surry (13-1)
