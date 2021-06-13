 Skip to main content
NCHSAA announces baseball playoff pairings
NCHSAA announces baseball playoff pairings

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

First round

Tuesday's games

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 16 Ragsdale (9-5) at No. 1 Charlotte Providence (12-2)

No. 12 Huntersville Hopewell (9-5) at No. 5 Northwest Guilford (11-3)

No. 13 East Forsyth (10-4) at No. 4 Cornelius Hough (14-0)

No. 14 Grimsley (10-4) at No. 3 Reagan (12-2)

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 13 Mount Tabor (9-5) at No. 4 Asheville T.C. Roberson (13-1)

No. 14 Western Guilford (8-7) at No. 3 East Rowan (12-2)

No. 11 Monroe Sun Valley (11-3) at No. 6 Southwest Guilford (14-0)

CLASS 3-A EAST

No. 16 Fayetteville Cape Fear (11-3) at No. 1 Northern Guilford (14-0)

No. 12 Southeast Guilford (11-3) at No. 5 South Brunswick (8-5)

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 16 Ledford (10-3) at No. 1 North Davidson (11-4)

No. 9 East Lincoln (13-1) at No. 8 West Stokes (10-2)

No. 10 Oak Grove (10-3) at No. 7 Madison (9-3)

CLASS 2-A EAST

No. 16 North Pitt (8-2) at No. 1 McMichael (8-6)

No. 10 Randleman (13-1) at No. 7 Reidsville (9-4)

CLASS 1-A WEST

No. 12 Lincolnton Lincoln Charter (12-1) at No. 5 Cornerstone Charter (10-1)

No. 15 Community School of Davidson (10-3) at No. 2 East Surry (13-1)

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

