NCHSAA basketball playoffs start Tuesday

No. 12 seed Class 4-A West, at No. 5 Page (12-2)

Outlook for the Bobcats: Glenn was the only team to beat Central Piedmont 4-A champion Reynolds, and the Bobcats' two losses were by a total of seven points. The Glenn trio of sophomore Sterling Vaughn and juniors Jeremiah Scales and Zion Dixon is already a nightmare for opponents and should be even more dangerous next season. But first is a matchup with Metro 4-A champion Page, which is led by steady senior guard Jaden Ellis. A win by the Bobcats could mean a third meeting this season with Reynolds.

MOUNT AIRY (11-3)

No. 6 seed Class 1-A West, vs. No. 11 Huntersville Christ the King (10-3)

Outlook for the Granite Bears: Winning the Northwest 1-A says a lot about Mount Airy's toughness, and the Granite Bears have won 10 of their last 11 games. They face a Christ the King team that dropped two of its last three, with the only win coming against a home school team. Mount Airy would probably be looking at a trip to Boonville to face Starmount in the second round.

MOUNT TABOR (11-2)

No. 6 seed Class 3-A West, vs. No. 11 Charlotte Catholic (11-2)