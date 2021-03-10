NCHSAA board approves final draft of realignment with no changes

The N.C. High School Athletic Association's board of directors has approved the final draft of conference realignment without any changes, the NCHSAA announced Wednesday. The new alignment will take effect in August and run through the 2024-25 school year.

The NCHSAA's board also:

• Approved a motion to allow spectator attendance at all scrimmages, effective immediately. State, local and school protocols must be followed, and attendance at practice remains restricted.

• Approved a motion allowing teams to schedule and play in three contests per week, for any reason, for the rest of the 2020-21 school year.

• Approved a new playoff qualification and bracketing/seeding procedure for 2021-2022. Details "will be coming out in the next few days," the NCHSAA wrote in an email to schools.

• Approved the awarding of a team championship during this year’s individual tennis state and regional tournaments, similar to how the award is given at the individual state wrestling tournament.

The NCHSAA will hold a virtual news conference at 9:30 a.m. Thursday to address "inquiries and provide accurate information" about what it announced Wednesday and other issues.