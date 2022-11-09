 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NCHSAA boys soccer championships coming to Bryan Park

Macpherson Stadium soccer

The N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star boys soccer teams watch the end of the 2021 girls game at Macpherson Stadium in Bryan Park. The stadium will be home to the NCHSAA boys soccer championship matches Nov. 18-19.

 WOODY MARSHALL/NEWS & RECORD

CHAPEL HILL — The N.C. High School Athletic Association will hold its boys soccer state championship matches Nov. 18-19 at Macpherson Stadium in Bryan Park. The boys championships will be held in the Greensboro area for the first time since the championships were played at school sites in the 1980s.

Macpherson Stadium, home to the NC Fusion club, is part of the Truist Soccer Complex at Bryan Park in Browns Summit. The stadium is capable of seating 3,000 and features a press box, scoreboard, team locker rooms, spectator restrooms and concessions. It has been the home of the N.C. Coaches Association East-West boys and girls all-star soccer games for a number of years.

The NHCSAA's championship matches have been played at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary in recent years.

“Greensboro has a rich history of soccer, and the city is fortunate to have great facilities to host championships," Richard Beard, president of the Greensboro Sports Foundation, said in a news release "We also have a rich history with hosting all types of NCHSAA championships.”

Gary Gartner, tournament director for NC Fusion, added: "We are excited to host this great event in Macpherson Stadium at Bryan Park. This facility will provide a top-notch experience and a championship atmosphere that teams will remember forever."

NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said in the news release, “We are happy to be able to showcase our student-athletes in such an outstanding facility.” 

State championship matches are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19. The NCHSAA will announce the matchups and times for the championships following the regional championships next week.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

