NCHSAA boys team tennis scoreboard

First round

Wednesday's results

(Area teams)

CLASS 4-A

No. 5 Lake Norman 6, No. 12 Reagan 0

No. 13 Grimsley 9, No. 4 Watauga 0

No. 6 Page 5, No. 11 Concord Cox Mill 1

No. 2 West Forsyth 6, No. 15 Matthews Weddington 0

CLASS 3-A

No. 5 Atkins 5, No. 12 South Rowan 4

No. 4 Belmont South Point 9, No. 13 Rockingham County 0

CLASS 1-A

No. 9 East Wilkes 5, No. 8 Cornerstone Charter 1

No. 4 Bishop McGuinness 9, No. 13 Cherryville 0

Second round

Tuesday's matches

CLASS 4-A

No. 13 Grimsley at No. 5 Lake Norman

No. 14 Charlotte Catholic at No. 6 Page

No. 7 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge at No. 2 West Forsyth

CLASS 3-A

No. 5 Atkins at No. 4 Belmont South Point

CLASS 1-A

No. 5 Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Classical at No. 4 Bishop McGuinness

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

