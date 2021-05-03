 Skip to main content
NCHSAA football championship games
NCHSAA football championship games

At Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill

CLEVELAND (10-0) vs. MOUNT TABOR (10-0)

Class 3-AA

7 p.m. Thursday

TV: WMYV-48

Radio: WSJS-600, WPCM-920, WCOG-1320, WSJS-93.7, WSJS-101.5

Streaming audio: TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com

RALEIGH CARDINAL GIBBONS (9-0) vs. GRIMSLEY (9-0)

Class 4-A

7 p.m. Friday

TV: WMYV-48

Radio: WSJS-600, WPCM-920, WCOG-1320, WSJS-93.7, WSJS-101.5

Streaming audio: GreensboroSports.com, TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com

TARBORO (8-2) vs. EAST SURRY (9-1)

Class 1-AA

Noon Saturday

TV: WMYV-48

REIDSVILLE (9-0) vs. BURNSVILLE MOUNTAIN HERITAGE (8-2)

Class 2-A

5 p.m. Saturday

TV: WMYV-48

Radio: WSJS-600, WPCM-920, WCOG-1320, WSJS-93.7, WSJS-101.5

ALSO PLAYING

At Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh

Thursday

Class 2-A: St. Pauls (8-0) vs. Salisbury (8-2), 7 p.m.

Friday

Class 3-A: Havelock (10-0) vs. Charlotte Catholic (9-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday

Class 1-A: Pinetown Northside (8-2) vs. Murphy (9-1), noon

Class 4-AA: Rolesville (9-0) vs. Charlotte Vance (9-1), 5 p.m.

TICKET INFORMATION

Priced at $14, plus a $3.05 service fee. Online only and available starting Tuesday through the North Carolina and N.C. State ticket offices. Spectators will be assigned seats in pods of one, two and/or four. Children younger than 5 do not need a ticket, but must arrive and enter the stadium with a paying adult. No tickets will be available at the gate, and no cash will be accepted at concession stands (debit or credit cards only).

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

