 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NCHSAA football playoffs
0 comments

NCHSAA football playoffs

{{featured_button_text}}
nchsaa logo 081320 web print

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

SECOND ROUND

Friday's games

Class 4-A West

No. 5 Durham Hillside (6-1) at No. 1 Grimsley (7-0), 7:30

Class 3-AA West

No. 8 Dudley (7-1) at No. 5 Asheville T.C. Roberson (7-1), 7

No. 3 Matthews Weddington (7-0) at No. 2 Mount Tabor (8-0), 7:30

Class 2-AA West

No. 5 Oak Grove (6-2) at No. 1 North Davidson (7-1)

Class 2-A East

No. 4 Wallace-Rose Hill (5-3) at No. 1 Reidsville (7-0), 7:30

Class 1-AA West

No. 3 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (8-0) at No. 2 East Surry (7-1), 7:30

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News