NCHSAA football regional finals

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.
Friday's games
CLASS 4-A WEST
No. 6 Matthews Butler (8-1) at No. 1 Grimsley (8-0), 7:30
CLASS 3-AA WEST
No. 8 Dudley (8-1) at No. 2 Mount Tabor (9-0), 7:30
CLASS 2-AA WEST
No. 7 Salisbury (7-2) at No. 1 North Davidson (8-1), 7:30
CLASS 2-A EAST
No. 3 Elizabeth City Northeastern (6-2) at No. 1 Reidsville (8-0), 7
CLASS 1-AA WEST
No. 8 Polk County (5-1) at No. 1 East Surry (8-1), 7:30
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
