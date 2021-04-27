 Skip to main content
NCHSAA football regional finals
NCHSAA football regional finals

nchsaa logo 081320 web print

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

Friday's games

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 6 Matthews Butler (8-1) at No. 1 Grimsley (8-0), 7:30

CLASS 3-AA WEST

No. 8 Dudley (8-1) at No. 2 Mount Tabor (9-0), 7:30

CLASS 2-AA WEST

No. 7 Salisbury (7-2) at No. 1 North Davidson (8-1), 7:30

CLASS 2-A EAST

No. 3 Elizabeth City Northeastern (6-2) at No. 1 Reidsville (8-0), 7

CLASS 1-AA WEST

No. 8 Polk County (5-1) at No. 1 East Surry (8-1), 7:30

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

