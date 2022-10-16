 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NCHSAA girls golf regionals are Monday and Tuesday

When

Monday (4-A Central and 3-A Central) and Tuesday (2-A/1-A Central).

Where

4-A Central, Longleaf Golf & Family Club, Southern Pines; 3-A Central, Country Club of Whispering Pines (River Course); 2-A/1-A Central, Stonebridge Golf Club, Monroe.

Format

18 holes of stroke play; three lowest individual scores from a five-player team are totaled to determine the team score; 26 golfers advance (top three teams, plus top 17 individuals not on a qualifying team) from each regional to states Oct. 24-25.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

