NCHSAA girls golf regionals are Monday and Tuesday

When
Monday (4-A Central and 3-A Central) and Tuesday (2-A/1-A Central).
Where
4-A Central, Longleaf Golf & Family Club, Southern Pines; 3-A Central, Country Club of Whispering Pines (River Course); 2-A/1-A Central, Stonebridge Golf Club, Monroe.
Format
18 holes of stroke play; three lowest individual scores from a five-player team are totaled to determine the team score; 26 golfers advance (top three teams, plus top 17 individuals not on a qualifying team) from each regional to states Oct. 24-25.