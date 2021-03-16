 Skip to main content
NCHSAA lacrosse and boys soccer scoreboard: March 16
Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

BOYS LACROSSE

First round

Monday’s results

CLASS 4-A

West

No. 1 Reynolds 12, No. 16 Raleigh Athens Drive 6

No. 8 Northwest Guilford 12, No. 9 Reagan 11

No. 14 Lake Norman 16, No. 3 Page 9

No. 10 East Forsyth 18, No. 7 Indian Trail Porter Ridge 2

CLASS 3-A/2-A/1-A

West

No. 1 Mount Tabor 16, No. 16 Williams 4

No. 4 Lake Norman Charter 19, No. 13 Southwest Guilford 3

No. 3 Northern Guilford 20, No. 14 Hickory 3

No. 10 Matthews Weddington 13, No. 7 Bishop McGuinness 2

Second round

Wednesday's games

CLASS 4-A

West

No. 8 Northwest Guilford (8-5) at No. 1 Reynolds (11-2)

No. 10 East Forsyth (8-5) at No. 2 Charlotte Ardrey Kell (11-1)

CLASS 3-A/2-A/1-A

West

No. 9 Charlotte Catholic (12-2) at No. 1 Mount Tabor (14-0)

No. 11 Community School of Davidson (6-5) at No. 3 Northern Guilford (11-0)

GIRLS LACROSSE

First round

Monday’s results

West

No. 8 West Forsyth 11, No. 9 Charlotte Ardrey Kell 4

No. 5 Lake Norman 9, No. 12 Reynolds 8

No. 4 Northwest Guilford 18, No. 13 South Mecklenburg 3

No. 10 Northern Guilford 10, No. 7 Mount Tabor 9

Second round

Wednesday's games

No. 8 West Forsyth (12-0) at No. 1 Matthews Weddington (14-1)

No. 5 Lake Norman (8-6) at No. 4 Northwest Guilford (14-1)

No. 15 Charlotte Catholic (12-2) at No. 10 Northern Guilford (9-4)

BOYS SOCCER

First round

Tuesday’s games

CLASS 4-A

West

No. 12 East Forsyth (7-5-2) at No. 5 South Mecklenburg (8-1-0)

No. 11 Page (6-2-3) at No. 6 Cornelius Hough (7-2-1)

No. 10 Raleigh Athens Drive (8-2-0) at No. 7 West Forsyth (11-2-1)

No. 15 Matthews Butler (6-2-1) at No. 2 Northwest Guilford (9-2-0)

CLASS 3-A

West

No. 13 Asheville A.C. Reynolds (10-2-2) at No. 4 Southwest Guilford (11-1-1)

No. 15 Mount Tabor (10-1-2) at No. 2 Watauga (11-1-0)

East

No. 9 Northern Guilford (12-1-0) at No. 8 Fayetteville Terry Sanford (10-0-0)

CLASS 2-A

West

No. 9 West Wilkes (7-3-2) at No. 8 Hendersonville (8-2-0)

No. 12 Forbush (7-2-2) at No. 5 East Lincoln (10-1-1)

No. 14 Shelby (11-1-0) at No. 3 North Forsyth (10-0-0)

East

No. 9 St. Pauls (7-1-1) at No. 8 McMichael (6-6-0)

CLASS 1-A

West

No. 16 Murphy (6-4-0) at No. 1 Starmount (11-1-0)

No. 11 North Moore (4-2-0) at No. 6 Mount Airy (8-0-3)

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Breaking News