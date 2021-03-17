NCHSAA lacrosse and boys soccer scoreboard: March 17

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.
BOYS LACROSSE
Second round
Wednesday's games
CLASS 4-A
West
No. 8 Northwest Guilford (8-5) at No. 1 Reynolds (11-2), 7
No. 10 East Forsyth (8-5) at No. 2 Charlotte Ardrey Kell (11-1), 6
CLASS 3-A/2-A/1-A
West
No. 9 Charlotte Catholic (12-2) at No. 1 Mount Tabor (14-0), 6
No. 11 Community School of Davidson (6-5) at No. 3 Northern Guilford (11-0), 7
GIRLS LACROSSE
Second round
Wednesday's games
No. 8 West Forsyth (12-0) at No. 1 Matthews Weddington (14-1), 6
No. 5 Lake Norman (8-6) at No. 4 Northwest Guilford (14-1), 6
No. 15 Charlotte Catholic (12-2) at No. 10 Northern Guilford (9-4), 5
BOYS SOCCER
First round
Monday's result
CLASS 2-A
East
No. 8 McMichael 3, No. 9 St. Pauls 1
Tuesday’s results
CLASS 4-A
West
No. 5 South Mecklenburg 5, No. 12 East Forsyth 1
No. 6 Cornelius Hough 3, No. 11 Page 1
No. 10 Raleigh Athens Drive 3, No. 7 West Forsyth 1
No. 2 Northwest Guilford 4, No. 14 Matthews Butler 0
CLASS 3-A
West
No. 13 Asheville A.C. Reynolds 1, No. 4 Southwest Guilford 0
No. 2 Watauga 5, No. 15 Mount Tabor 1
CLASS 2-A
West
No. 8 Hendersonville 5, No. 9 West Wilkes 0
No. 5 East Lincoln 5, No. 12 Forbush 0
No. 14 Shelby 1, No. 3 North Forsyth 1 (Shelby advances on PKs)
CLASS 1-A
West
No. 6 Mount Airy 3, No. 11 North Moore 1
Wednesday's game
CLASS 3-A
East
No. 9 Northern Guilford (12-1-0) at No. 8 Fayetteville Terry Sanford (10-0-0), 6
Second round
Wednesday's game
CLASS 4-A
West
No. 10 Raleigh Athens Drive (9-2-0) at No. 2 Northwest Guilford (10-2-0), 6
Thursday's games
CLASS 2-A
East
No. 16 Richlands-No. 1 North Johnston winner vs. No. 8 McMichael (7-6-0)