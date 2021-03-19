NCHSAA lacrosse and boys soccer scoreboard: March 189

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.
BOYS LACROSSE
Third round
Monday's games
CLASS 4-A
West
No. 8 Northwest Guilford (9-5) at No. 5 Cornelius Hough (11-2), 7
CLASS 3-A/2-A/1-A
West
No. 10 Matthews Weddington (9-5) at No. 3 Northern Guilford (12-0), 7
GIRLS LACROSSE
Third round
Monday's game
No. 4 Northwest Guilford (15-1) at No. 1 Matthews Weddington (15-1), 6:30
BOYS SOCCER
Second round
Wednesday's results
CLASS 4-A
West
No. 2 Northwest Guilford 2, No. 10 Raleigh Athens Drive 1
CLASS 2-A
East
No. 16 Richlands 2, No. 8 McMichael 1
Thursday's result
CLASS 1-A
West
No. 3 Community School of Davidson 7, No. 6 Mount Airy 1
Third round
Saturday's game
CLASS 4-A
West
No. 6 Cornelius Hough (9-2-1) at No. 2 Northwest Guilford (11-2-0), 5
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Joe Sirera
