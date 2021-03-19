 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NCHSAA lacrosse and boys soccer scoreboard: March 189
0 comments

NCHSAA lacrosse and boys soccer scoreboard: March 189

{{featured_button_text}}
nchsaa logo 120120 web

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

BOYS LACROSSE

Third round

Monday's games

CLASS 4-A

West

No. 8 Northwest Guilford (9-5) at No. 5 Cornelius Hough (11-2), 7

CLASS 3-A/2-A/1-A

West

No. 10 Matthews Weddington (9-5) at No. 3 Northern Guilford (12-0), 7

GIRLS LACROSSE

Third round

Monday's game

No. 4 Northwest Guilford (15-1) at No. 1 Matthews Weddington (15-1), 6:30

BOYS SOCCER

Second round

Wednesday's results

CLASS 4-A

West

No. 2 Northwest Guilford 2, No. 10 Raleigh Athens Drive 1

CLASS 2-A

East

No. 16 Richlands 2, No. 8 McMichael 1

Thursday's result

CLASS 1-A

West

No. 3 Community School of Davidson 7, No. 6 Mount Airy 1

Third round

Saturday's game

CLASS 4-A

West

No. 6 Cornelius Hough (9-2-1) at No. 2 Northwest Guilford (11-2-0), 5

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News