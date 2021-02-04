NCHSAA realignment creates football-only conference for Bishop McGuinness, Carver, Winston-Salem Prep

The third draft of the N.C. High School Athletic Association's plan for the 2021-2024 realignment period mostly resembled the second draft for area schools. But the latest version did fix a problem for three schools in Forsyth County.
If the draft released Thursday holds, Bishop McGuinness, Carver and Winston-Salem Prep will play in a seven-school split Class 2-A/Class 1-A football-only conference with Community School of Davidson (2-A), Huntersville Christ the King (2-A), Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (2-A) and Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (1-A). In the second draft, the three Triad schools were the only ones in their conference with football programs, and that would have made non-conference scheduling nearly impossible.
For all other sports, Bishop, Carver and Winston-Salem Prep will remain in what is now labeled Conference 32. The league includes four Triad area 1-A schools that do not have football programs: Bethany Community, Cornerstone Charter, Millennium Charter and N.C. Leadership Academy. Millennium Charter is the only Triad school whose all-sports conference changed in the third draft of realignment, with the Mount Airy charter school moving from Conference 36.
The deadline for final appeals to the NCHSAA's Realignment Committee is Wednesday. The committee will submit its final realignment report to the NCHSAA's board of directors Feb. 17, and any further appeals at that point can be made to the board only based on procedural errors. Conference realignment will be finalized at a date to be determined in March.
Here's what the conferences for area schools look like in the latest draft (conference names will come later in the process):
NEW
Football-only Conference A (2-A/1-A)
Seven schools: Bishop McGuinness (1-A), Carver (1-A), Community School of Davidson (2-A), Huntersville Christ the King (2-A), Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (2-A), Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (1-A), Winston-Salem Prep (1-A).
REVISED
Conference 36 (1-A)
New version (seven schools): Alleghany, East Wilkes, Elkin, Mount Airy, North Stokes, South Stokes, Starmount.
Conference 32 (1-A)
New version (seven schools): Bethany Community, Bishop McGuinness, Carver, Cornerstone Charter, Millennium Prep, N.C. Leadership Academy, Winston-Salem Prep.
UNCHANGED
Conference 56 (4-A)
Eight schools: Davie County, East Forsyth, Glenn, Mount Tabor, Parkland, Reagan, Reynolds, West Forsyth.
Conference 55 (4-A)
Eight schools: Grimsley, Northern Guilford, Northwest Guilford, Page, Ragsdale, Southeast Guilford, Southwest Guilford, Western Guilford.
Conference 47 (3-A)
Six schools: Asheboro, Central Davidson, Ledford, Montgomery Central, North Davidson, Oak Grove.
Conference 46 (3-A)
Eight schools: Atkins, Dudley, Eastern Guilford, High Point Central, Northeast Guilford, Rockingham County, Smith, Southern Guilford.
Conference 37 (2-A)
Seven schools: East Surry, Forbush, North Surry, North Wilkes, Surry Central, West Wilkes, Wilkes Central.
Conference 34 (2-A)
Seven schools: Andrews, McMichael, Morehead, North Forsyth, Reidsville, Walkertown, West Stokes.
Conference 33 (2-A/1-A)
Seven schools: East Davidson (2-A), Lexington (2-A), North Rowan (1-A), Salisbury (2-A), South Davidson (1-A), Thomasville (1-A), West Davidson (2-A).