NCHSAA state championship basketball games to be played at Providence Grove, Wheatmore

Triad basketball teams won't have to travel as far if they make it to this year's NCHSAA championship games.

The association announced Friday that the finals will be played in Randolph County, at Providence Grove High School in Climax and at Wheatmore High School in Trinity. The championship games are scheduled for March 6, but the NCHSAA said in a news release that the schedule, "including which classifications will be assigned to a specific site, will be determined and announced at a later date." Spectator attendance will be "limited."

“We are grateful to the Randolph County School System and the administrations at Wheatmore and Providence Grove for their willingness to host our championships during these challenging times," NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said in a news release. "We are looking forward to working with Dr. (Stephen) Gainey and the Randolph County School System to make this year’s state championships a truly memorable experience for everyone involved.”