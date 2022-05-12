NCHSAA track and field regionals are Friday and Saturday

What
Boys and girls regional championships
When
Friday and Saturday
Where (regionals with area teams)
Class 4-A Midwest (Saturday), Class 3-A Midwest (Friday) and Class 1-A Midwest (Friday), Davie County HS; Class 2-A Midwest (Friday), High Point Athletic Complex.
Admission
$7
Format
Top four finishers in each event advance to the state championship meets May 20 (Class 3-A, Class 2-A) and May 21 (Class 4-A, Class 1-A) at N.C. A&T's Irwin Belk Track.
