 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NCHSAA track and field regionals are Friday and Saturday

  • 0
nchsaa logo 120120 web

What

Boys and girls regional championships

When

Friday and Saturday

Where (regionals with area teams)

Class 4-A Midwest (Saturday), Class 3-A Midwest (Friday) and Class 1-A Midwest (Friday), Davie County HS; Class 2-A Midwest (Friday), High Point Athletic Complex.

Admission

$7

Format

Top four finishers in each event advance to the state championship meets May 20 (Class 3-A, Class 2-A) and May 21 (Class 4-A, Class 1-A) at N.C. A&T's Irwin Belk Track.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Suns coach: NBA should consider families-only seats at games

Suns coach: NBA should consider families-only seats at games

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams says the NBA should consider having a special section in the stands reserved for the families of visiting teams in the wake of Chris Paul’s family being harassed during a playoff game in Dallas. The incident happened Sunday during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Dallas Mavericks and Suns. The Mavericks said afterward that they were aware of an incident between a fan and Paul’s family at American Airlines Center and that the fan was ejected. Paul tweeted about the incident after it happened but didn’t speak to the media following practice Monday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert