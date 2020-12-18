NCHSAA tweaks academic eligibility rules for second semester

The N.C. High School Athletic Association will allow students who delay taking their End of Course (EOC) tests until the spring or summer of 2021 to use this courses toward athletics eligibility for the second semester as long as they are passing the course.

The NCHSAA sent a memo to member schools Friday morning informing them that with students being given the option to delay taking their EOCs, the State Board of Education has allowed the association to implement a "reasonable waiver."

"Based on Rule 1.2.6 (of the NCHSAA Bylaws), a student must have passed a minimum load of work during the preceding semester to be eligible at any time during the present semester," the association's memo read. "Effective for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year, a course that is incomplete due to state-mandated testing (EOC), may be used for the second-semester athletic eligibility provided the student is passing the course(s) at the end of the first semester."