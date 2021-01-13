NCHSAA volleyball scoreboard

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org
First round
Tuesday's results
CLASS 4-A
West
No. 1 Northwest Guilford 3, No. 16 Charlotte Mallard Creek 0 (25-9, 25-15, 25-12)
No. 3 Reagan 3, No. 14 Charlotte Berry 0 (25-7, 25-13, 25-12)
No. 2 Cary Green Hope 3, No. 15 Davie County 0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-12)
CLASS 3-A
West
No. 12 Hickory 3, No. 5 Western Guilford 1 (28-26, 27-29, 25-22, 25-23)
No. 4 Concord Cox Mill 3, No. 13 Southwest Guilford 0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-17)
CLASS 2-A
West
No. 5 West Stokes 3, No. 12 Oak Grove 0 (25-22, 25-17, 25-22)
No. 3 West Wilkes 3, No. 14 Maiden 0 (25-13, 25-7, 25-22)
No. 11 Surry Central 3, No. 6 Hendersonville 2
No. 2 West Stanly 3, No. 15 Central Davidson 2 (25-15, 22-25, 20-25, 26-24, 15-11)
East
No. 9 McMichael 3, No. 8 Goldsboro 0 (25-6, 25-10, 25-16)
CLASS 1-A
West
No. 1 Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3, No. 16 Mount Airy 1 (25-17, 25-17, 21-25, 25-20)
No. 4 Alleghany 3, No. 12 Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 1 (25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20)
No. 3 Bishop McGuinness 3, No. 14 Huntersville Christ the King 0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-15)
No. 15 East Surry 3, No. 2 Cornerstone Charter 1 (25-20, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22)
Second round
Thursday's matches
CLASS 4-A
West
No. 8 Charlotte Ardrey Kell (12-3) at No. 1 Northwest Guilford (15-1)
No. 6 Charlotte Myers Park (15-0) at No. 3 Reagan (14-0)
CLASS 2-A
West
No. 13 Morganton Patton (13-2) at No. 5 West Stokes (14-0)
No. 11 Surry Central (12-3) at No. 3 West Wilkes (15-0)
East
No. 9 McMichael (14-1) at No. 1 Wheatmore (13-0)
CLASS 1-A
West
No. 12 Rosman (9-2) at No. 4 Alleghany (13-2)
No. 6 Cashiers Blue Ridge Early College (11-0) at No. 3 Bishop McGuinness (13-1)
No. 15 East Surry (9-1) at No. 7 Murphy (14-0)
