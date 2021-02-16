NCISAA basketball playoffs begin Tuesday

NCISAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
BOYS
First round
Tuesday's games
CLASS 4-A
East
Wake Christian (2-14) at No. 2 Wesleyan (7-10)
No. 1 Greensboro Day (23-5), bye
CLASS 3-A
West
Calvary Day (10-13) at No. 1 Concord Academy (18-7)
Forsyth Country Day (12-9) at No. 2 Huntersville SouthLake Christian (12-9)
East
Raleigh St. David's (5-10) at No. 1 High Point Christian (14-9)
CLASS 2-A
West
Westchester (4-11) at Statesville Christian (10-9)
Caldwell (5-13) at Salem Baptist (13-4)
GIRLS
CLASS 4-A
East
Durham Academy (11-7) at No. 4 Wesleyan (8-9)
Cary Academy (7-9) at No. 3 Greensboro Day (14-5)
CLASS 3-A
West
No. 3 Forsyth Country Day (13-6), bye
East
Raleigh Grace Christian (3-9) at No. 1 High Point Christian (18-2)
CLASS 2-A
West
Salem Baptist (3-11) at Hickory Christian (3-8)
Westchester (1-11) at Statesville Christian (9-12)
Burlington Christian (3-11) at Caldwell (9-8)
