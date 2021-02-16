 Skip to main content
NCISAA basketball playoffs begin Tuesday
NCISAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

Full pairings at NCISAA.org.

BOYS

First round

Tuesday's games

CLASS 4-A

East

Wake Christian (2-14) at No. 2 Wesleyan (7-10)

No. 1 Greensboro Day (23-5), bye

CLASS 3-A

West

Calvary Day (10-13) at No. 1 Concord Academy (18-7)

Forsyth Country Day (12-9) at No. 2 Huntersville SouthLake Christian (12-9)

East

Raleigh St. David's (5-10) at No. 1 High Point Christian (14-9)

CLASS 2-A

West

Westchester (4-11) at Statesville Christian (10-9)

Caldwell (5-13) at Salem Baptist (13-4)

GIRLS

CLASS 4-A

East

Durham Academy (11-7) at No. 4 Wesleyan (8-9)

Cary Academy (7-9) at No. 3 Greensboro Day (14-5)

CLASS 3-A

West

No. 3 Forsyth Country Day (13-6), bye

East

Raleigh Grace Christian (3-9) at No. 1 High Point Christian (18-2)

CLASS 2-A

West

Salem Baptist (3-11) at Hickory Christian (3-8)

Westchester (1-11) at Statesville Christian (9-12)

Burlington Christian (3-11) at Caldwell (9-8)

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

