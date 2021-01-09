NCSHAA announces volleyball playoff brackets

VOLLEYBALL
NCHSAA playoff pairings
First round
Tuesday's games
CLASS 4-A
West
No. 16 Charlotte Mallard Creek (10-3) at No. 1 Northwest Guilford (14-1)
No. 14 Charlotte Berry (7-4) at No. 3 Reagan (13-0)
No. 15 Davie County (9-3) at Cary Green Hope (10-0)
CLASS 3-A
West
No. 12 Hickory (9-3) at No. 5 Western Guilford (13-0)
No. 13 Southwest Guilford (8-6) at No. 4 Concord Cox Mill (14-0)
CLASS 2-A
West
No. 12 Oak Grove (9-3) at No. 5 West Stokes (13-0)
No. 14 Maiden (11-3) at No. 3 West Wilkes (14-0)
No. 11 Surry Central (11-3) at No. 6 Hendersonville (10-2)
No. 15 Central Davidson (9-5) at No. 2 West Stanly (11-0)
East
No. 9 McMichael (13-1) at No. 8 Goldsboro (13-0)
CLASS 1-A
West
No. 16 Mount Airy (8-5) at No. 1 Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (14-0)
No. 13 Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (7-3) at No. 4 Alleghany (12-2)
No. 14 Huntersville Christ the King (9-3) at No. 3 Bishop McGuinness (12-1)
No. 15 East Surry (8-1) at No. 2 Cornerstone Charter (12-0)
Full pairings at NCHSAA.org