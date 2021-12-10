Need for speed: New track at Bowman Gray Stadium will make a difference in April

Paving is still needed near the entrance and exit areas for the pit but should be completed soon, Rowe said.

The old track had been in place since 1993. They city added a top layer of asphalt in 1993, but this time the entire track was dug up and replaced. Better drainage and a smoother racing surface are the results.

“It really does look nice and smooth and just looks faster,” Garrison said. “The city and the contractors did a great job with it, so we’re excited to see this phase of the renovations come to fruition. Unfortunately, we can’t go out there and race now so we’ll have to wait until April.”

Tim Brown, the defending champion in the Modified Division, has seen pictures.

“It looks sweet,” said Brown, who has won 11 championships in the Modified, one more than Burt Myers. “It will definitely be faster with the new track and we won’t know how good the grip is until we start racing on it, but I think we’ll all be excited to race on a new track.”

Brown said he was ready to go tomorrow if he could.