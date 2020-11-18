New college golf tournament will begin next fall honoring the late Jack Stephens, a former Augusta National chairman

A new college golf tournament that will debut next fall will be named after Jack Stephens, a former Augusta National Chairman.

The Stephens Cup will feature seven of the top Division I men’s and women’s schools and be held at The Alotian Club in Roland, Ark.

The tournament will then move to Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla., in 2022 and to Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas in 2023.

Mark Brazil, the Wyndham Championship tournament director, will be the tournament director for The Stephens Cup.

“Having spent my entire career in golf, whether working with PGA Tour pros at the Wyndham Championship or the future stars at AJGA, it is clear we are creating something very special with the Stephens Cup,” Brazil said in a statement.

Warren Stephens, who is Jack’s son, will serve as the tournament chairman, and Bill Macatee, a longtime CBS golf announcer, will serve as vice chairman. Along with Brazil’s help, the American Junior Golf Association will manage the tournament.

“Our goal is to create an event that will be played at world-class venues, an event that will be foundational in college and amateur golf,” Brazil said.