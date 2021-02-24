New order allows for more fans in high school stands; it won't take effect until after Thursday's football openers

More fans will be able to attend outdoor high school sports events starting Friday under a new executive order announced by Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday.
High school football was scheduled to begin on Friday with a full schedule, but several games are moving to Thursday because of rain in the forecast.
Under the executive order, high school stadiums and other outdoor venues can seat at 30% capacity with no cap. The previous executive order limited outdoor seating to 100 people, meaning some parents were not allowed to see their children play.
Spectators will still be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
"We're depending on people to be responsible," Cooper said.
For indoor facilities, attendance may be at 30% capacity with a 250-person cap, replacing the 25-person limit.
For local sports teams, an increase in spectators will mean more of the pomp that has come to be associated with high school football.
At East Forsyth for instance, about 1,300 fans would be able to attend the Eagles' home opener against Grimsley on March 5. With a capacity of about 4,500, the stadium is among the largest in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
Coach Todd Willert said the stadium is typically packed for Friday night football, but he's grateful that the parents of football players, cheerleaders, dancers and band members will get to be in the stands to watch their children and bring some life into the stadium.
"No doubt the more people in the stands, the more normal it will be," Willert said. "Now we don't have to worry so much about what parents are going to miss out. That's what I'm happiest about, that these senior parents will get to see their kids."
Mike Pennington, the athletics director at West Forsyth High School, said having parents in the stands is important.
"Obviously it takes revenue to run athletics," Pennington said. "But right now, just to be point blank honest, all of that is secondary for kids to get to play, No. 1, and getting mom and dad in the stands. I just think that's very important. I played years ago and my parents were there. My son played basketball and baseball here a few years ago, and my wife and I didn't miss a game."
The 100-person cap will be in effect Thursday when West Forsyth opens its season at home against Oak Grove.
The capacity limits are more restrictive than those in bills currently moving through the General Assembly. One such bill making its way through committee calls for attendance to be at 40% of a facility's capacity.
Journal reporter Ethan Joyce contributed to this story.
