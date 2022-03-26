New track at Bowman Gray Stadium opens for drivers in first practice session before next month's opening night

A new track for drivers at Bowman Gray Stadium means it’s a quarter mile of learning curve over the next month or on the famed layout.

The first of three practice sessions leading into next month’s opening night of the 73rd season of one of the oldest NASCAR series was held on a brisk, windy Saturday afternoon.

About 30 drivers from all four divisions had cracks at taking a few laps to see what’s in store for this coming season.

There are plenty of things to be worked out, such as the grading that needs to take place as drivers enter the track. Because the cars are so low to ground Chase Robertson lost a bumper as he tried to go on the track to take pictures before the practice session.

Track officials then created a way for the drivers to get onto the track using slates.

The brand new asphalt was put in place in November and December to complete a phase of renovation to the stadium, and there are plenty of wrinkles drivers saw first-hand. One of them are the speed turtles put in place around the four turns between the track and the grass infield. This will make it nearly impossible to be pushed into the infield where drivers could usually recover.

“You won’t have that anymore,” said veteran Billy Gregg, the two-time defending Street Stock champion. “That’s going to be a bad deal for races. They are OK in practice but it’s going to be a problem. You think about it, but those turtles are about four inches tall and these cars have about two and half inches of clearance so what’s going to happen is there is going to be some tore up stuff.”

One of the luxuries the drivers do have is there are three practice days scheduled so the more rubber from the tires that can work its way into the track the better.

“It’s slick,” said Taylor Robbins, another Street Stock driver who was one of the first to try out the new track. “But while it’s slick it’s also fast so there’s good news and bad news about the track so far.”

Robertson, who is entering his third season in the Sportsman Division, says that while it’s early with the new track it will be a lot better once the season gets going.

“The one thing I’m worried about is the (turtle) bumps they’ve added because you don’t want to hit them,” Robertson said. “You won’t be able to get through the grass a little bit and if you spin out by yourself or get spun out in the turns there is stuff under (the hood) like the oil pan and other things that are going to get hit.”

Tim Brown, the defending Modified Division champion who has won 11 points' titles, was one of the first drivers at the track on Saturday. He says it’s important to get as many laps on the track as possible before the opener on April 23.

“All of us are sort of starting over with our setups,” Brown said. “It’s going to be different but it’s going to be fast because anytime you have a new track it’s been shown over here that lap times will be faster. We just have to get some rubber on this thing and that will take time.”

Lee Jeffreys, another veteran driver in the Modified division, said the new track will make this season more competitive than ever.

"I think it's pretty slick right now so we need to get some rubber on it so you can get that grip," Jeffreys said.

Jeffreys doesn't know how many years he's raced at Bowman Gray but he still loves it.

"I guess I'm a little crazy," he said. "It's just something about hearing those engines get cranked up again and the smell of gasoline and burning rubber in the air. I can't wait for another season, so we're excited."

Gray Garrison, the track promoter, said there’s no doubt the speed turtles will alter strategy.

“Before what they would do in the turns is throw two wheels into the dirt and throw dirt onto the track for the guy behind,” Garrison said. “This will probably deter guys from doing that and getting the track messed up with grass and dirt.”

Garrison said track officials, drivers and their crews will all be learning on the fly. He said there’s a chance some of the turtles could be sanded down.

“It’s a learning curve including for ourselves, and you see we have to get that on ramp adjusted. We'll get it figured out, so it will be really good for racing,” Garrison said.

Amber Lynn, another Sportsman driver, took her car out and noticed the turtles right away.

“I didn’t hit any of them but most of the drivers out here use that dip from the dirt to the track to rotate but my car rotated OK today when I was out there,” Lynn said. “We are on tires from last season, but I think within the season we’ll get it worked out.”

Also taking his turn to practice was 14-year-old Riley Neal, a son of Kevin Neal and the nephew of Sportsman champion "Tiger" Tommy Neal.

Riley has been waiting to become eligible to run at Bowman Gray and the eighth-grader was excited to get on the track.

“I took about 15 laps in a friends’ car last year but now I’ve got my own car and it was fun to get out there,” Riley said. “It’s a new track and it will take time to adjust but we plan on trying to run a full season (in Sportsman) so I’ll be here for all the practice sessions to learn as much as I can.”

