CLEMMONS – As comeback stories go, 24-year-old Annecy Daggett of Winston-Salem has a great one.

Daggett, a competitive triathlete who is a graduate student at Columbia University, suffered a horrific accident on her bike nine months ago that resulted in her leg being broken in six places.

On Sunday, competing in the Smiley Sprint Triathlon that her father, David Daggett, started several years ago Annecy completed her comeback by finishing the swim (300 meters), bike (12 miles) and run (5K) portions of the triathlon.

And the tears flowed afterwards as David, who greets every finisher with a hug or a high five, and her mom, Cynthia, along with her Annecy’s grandparents and her sister, were all at the finish line.

“It was so important for her to finish, so it’s relief more than anything,” said Cynthia. “This was a goal of her when she was lying in the hospital bed nine months ago. She figured out that when doctors said how long it would take to be back she said ‘nine months away is The Smiley, so I’m doing it.’”

Annecy admitted as she turned the final corner in the 5K and was heading to the finish line she couldn’t help but cry. It was a long battle since that October afternoon outside of New York City when she was hit by a car while she was riding her bike.

“Oh, I was crying,” she said about the last 200 yards or so on the run. “This was pretty emotional for me but I’m just so thankful for all the support and love I’ve received…My swimming and biking have come back pretty well, but the run wasn’t so good because of all the strength I’ve lost in the leg. The run was tough but I just tried to smile right through it.”

Last October while training with her triathlon club teammates outside of New York City she was struck by a car. She shattered her left tibia right below the kneecap.

She had extensive surgery with several plates and screws that had to be inserted. Then there were the hours of rehabilitation not to mention the lost semester.

The Reynolds High School graduate who has her undergraduate degree in psychology at William & Mary, is working toward a master's degree in mental health counseling at Columbia. Because of the accident she had to wait until the spring to get back to classes.

David, an avid triathlete who has competed in numerous Hawaii Ironman’s, said seeing his daughter healthy again meant a lot. He has been the organizer of the Smiley Triathlon since its inception when he honored his good friend, Richard Smiley, who died of brain cancer a few years ago.

"Richard would love all of this, and he would love the way Annecy has shown a fighting spirit," David said. "That's the same spirit that Richard had."

David has loved this weekend the last few years because of the Kids for Kids Triathlon that was run on Saturday followed by the Smiley Triathlon on Sunday. More than 500 athletes between the children (ages 7 to 14) competed over the in what Daggett has branded as the Smiley Triathlon Festival weekend.

This Smiley Triathlon, however, meant just a little more to the Daggett family this summer.

“It’s different, and it’s a special day,” David said. “She’s on the Columbia Triathlon Team up there and she shattered her lower leg. Doctors told her she could walk and maybe run again in nine months and she said I’m going to do it."

Annecy doesn’t recall anything about the accident but said she remembers making a goal for herself when she was confined to the hospital bed right after the accident.

“In the hospital I was lying there and I said ‘this is the race where I was going to have my comeback,’” she said. “I was determined to get back to racing again.”

Mission accomplished.