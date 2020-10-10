No. 1 Clemson powers past No. 7 Miami

CLEMSON, S.C. — Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another as No. 1 Clemson proved once more who's boss in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 42-17 beatdown of seventh-ranked Miami on Saturday night.

Travis Etienne rushed for 149 yards and two scores, including a 72-yard burst down the left sidelines as the Tigers opened 4-0 for a sixth straight season.

This is was billed as an ACC showdown where the Hurricanes (3-1, 2-1 ACC) could prove the swagger had truly returned to “The U.”

Instead, Miami's offense was suffocated by the Tigers (3-0 ACC) and held without an offensive touchdown until the fourth quarter.

Hurricanes quarterback D'Eriq King came in alongside Lawrence as the ACC's dominant, dynamic playmakers. The Houston transfer, though, was swarmed by Clemson all game and completed just 12 of 28 passes for 121 yards and his first two interceptions of the season.

Miami entered as the ACC leader in offense at 499 yards a game. It was held to 210 and never truly came close to challenging the Tigers.

Clemson got out fast with touchdowns on its first two drives, on tight end Braden Galloway's 24-yard catch and a 2-yard run by Etienne.