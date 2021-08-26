No. 1 seed Pablo Carreno Busta ousted at Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament

A preview of Friday's semifinals and a recap of Thursday's quarterfinals at the ATP Tour's Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament:
What happened
Three unseeded players, one of whom knocked out No. 1 Pablo Carreno Busta, have survived Thursday's quarterfinals to reach the semifinals. The fourth semifinalist was determined in a match that ended after the Journal went to press.
Friday's schedule
4 p.m.: Doubles final, Ivan Dodig-Austin Krajicek vs. Marcelo Arevalo-Matwe-Middelkoop
7 p.m.: Singles semifinals, Ilya Ivashka vs. Emil Ruusuvuroi, Mikael Ymer vs. Marcos Giron or Carlos Alcaraz
Ivashka vs. Ruusuvuori
About Ivashka
Age: 27
Home country: Belarus
Singles ranking: 63
Seed: None
Quarterfinals: Defeated Busta 7-6 (2), 6-3.
Also this week: Defeated No. 6 Marin Cilic and No. 9 Jan-Lennard Struff.
How he has fared in 2021: 20-12 record. ... Has reached rounds of 16 at Wimbledon, the Tokyo Olympics and Washington this summer. ... Reached the Munich semifinal, losing to Struff, in May.
Head to head: Defeated Ruusuvuori in Munich in April in their only previous meeting.
About Ruusuvuori
Age: 22
Home country: Finland
Singles ranking: 76
Seed: None
Quarterfinals: Defeated No. 14 seed Richard Gasquet 7-6 (5), 6-1.
Also this week: Defeated Denis Kudla, No. 5 Alexander Bublik and No. 12 Benoit Paire.
How he has fared in 2021: 18-15 record. ... Reached the Atlanta Open semifinals in July, losing to Brandon Nakashima. Won a match in the main draw in Washington but none in Toronto or Cincinnati before arriving in Winston-Salem.
Marcus Giron or Carlos Alcaraz vs. Mikael Ymer
About Ymer
Age: 22
Home country: Sweden
Singles ranking: 90
Seed: None
Quarterfinals: Defeated No. 13 Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-3.
Also this week: Defeated Stefano Travaglia, No. 11 Albert Ramos-Vinolas and lucky loser Max Purcell.
How he has fared in 2021: 15-12 record. ... Has advanced to an ATP Tour semifinal for the first time. ... Reached quarterfinals in Gstaad and Kitzbuehl in July. Advanced to Australian Open third round and defeated No. 15 Gael Monfils to reach the French Open third round.
Notable
• Ivashka's win over Carreno Busta was his first in three meetings.
• This is Ivashka's third career ATP Tour semifinal and second this season.
• Ivashka lost only nine points in 10 service games and never faced break point.
• Neither Ivashka nor Ruusuvuori has played in an ATP Tour final.
• Ymer saved five break points in the opening game of the third set against Tiafoe.
• The Giron-Alcaraz match ended after the Journal went to press.
What they're saying
• “I thought that first set was a very high level. He’s a great player. He’s been playing on tour almost more years than I have in my life. The break back (in the first set) was key. Obviously, we saw that everything wasn’t quite there physically with him so that’s a pity.” – Ruusuvuroi.
• "Frances is obviously very talented and can come up with great shots and good variety in his game. So staying composed and just waiting for for an opening was a very good, important test today." – Ymer.