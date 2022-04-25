No drama, just Notre Dame for Reagan's Sam Pendleton

PFAFFTOWN — All of the usual trappings of a big-time college commitment were there Monday night at Reagan High School. A table bearing caps representing N.C. State, Florida, Notre Dame and Michigan. A gym full of family, friends and teammates. Even a national livestream audience on CBS Sports HQ.

But when it was time for Sam Pendleton to tell everyone where he was going to play football, there were no games. No putting on and taking off caps. No T-shirt reveals. No hesitation.

“I don’t do drama,” Pendleton said afterward. “If I’m going to do something, I’m going to do it straightforward.”

So the 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive lineman took the mic, put on the green cap bearing the famous “ND” logo and announced to a roar from the crowd, “I’m going to spend the next four to five years pursuing my degree and playing football at the University of Notre Dame.”

Pendleton chose the Fighting Irish from a group of finalists that also included Florida, Michigan and N.C. State. He had more than 25 Division I scholarship offers.

What kind of player and person is Notre Dame getting?

“You’re getting a first-class individual in everything that he does,” said Josh McGee, Reagan’s head coach. “From the day he walked onto our campus he’s been a hard worker. He enjoys people. He enjoys his teammates. He’s a great friend. He’s a great representation of everything we want our football program to be about, as well as our school, and he’s a really, really good football player.”

Even though Pendleton plays tackle for the Raiders, some recruiting services project him as a guard or center at the college level. Rivals ranks him as a four-star recruit and the No. 21 tackle prospect in the Class of 2023, while 247Sports ranks him as the No. 27 interior line prospect in the country and a three-star recruit.

In nominating Pendleton for JournalNow.com All-Area honors last fall, McGee called him the most productive offensive lineman in school history through three seasons. A technician and a mauler, the rising senior has the ability to play anywhere along the line.

“That’s what makes him different,” McGee said. “He’s definitely a technician, but when he gets his hands on you it’s over. He could be a really good tackle, but he could also come in and be a physical guard, and I think he could be a really special center.”

Marcus Freeman, who was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach at Notre Dame when Brian Kelly left for LSU, appreciates Pendleton’s versatility.

“He really expressed to me that I would be a puzzle-piece kind of guy and a leader, especially for the ’23 class as the first offensive lineman to commit there,” Pendleton said. “My goal in college is to be that guy to go in and play wherever they need me.”

And Pendleton appreciates how that Freeman will be there if a Notre Dame player needs him.

“Coach Freeman is a position coach as a head coach,” he said. “He’s really close with everybody and he’s not fake. … But he also has that head coach swagger to him. He leads well, speaks well and really motivates the guys well.”

The attraction to Notre Dame was more than just Freeman for Pendleton. It was the “tradition piece” and the academics.

“Notre Dame had so much more to offer than just football …” Pendleton said. “Ever since I first set foot on campus it’s been, ‘Education, education, education,’ then football. They prioritize the things in life that carry on after football.”

But football is also important to Pendleton.

“It’s an offensive line university,” he added. “I want to be developed and play with and for the best.”

But first, he has one more season to play for Reagan and McGee.

“I want to play football,” he said, “and I want to win championships.”

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

