North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame announces its 2022 class

Timmy Newsome

A native of Ahoskie, he is Winston-Salem State’s second all-time leading rusher with 3,843 yards in four seasons. Newsome went on to be selected in the sixth round of the 1980 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed nine seasons in the NFL, making the Cowboys’ All-Decade Team for the 1980s. He scored 30 touchdowns as an NFL player. He is a member of both the CIAA Hall of Fame and the Black College Football Hall of Fame who played for the legendary Bill Hayes at WSSU.

Dave Robbins

Robbins grew up in Gastonia, where he was an excellent athlete at Ashley High, and went on to a tremendous career as a men’s basketball coach. He is best known for leading NCAA Division II power Virginia Union to 713 victories and three NCAA national championships as well as 14 CIAA titles. His winning percentage at Virginia Union was .786 in 30 years. Robbins is a member of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, and the CIAA Hall of Fame.

Tom Suiter