North Carolina uses pressure defense to beat Wake Forest

North Carolina turned up the defensive pressure on Wake Forest in the second half and knocked off the Demon Deacons, 88-79, on Wednesday night.

The Demon Deacons (10-5, 2-2 ACC) committed 15 turnovers, which the Tar Heels turned into 32 points. Several of those turnovers helped North Carolina (10-5, 2-2 ACC) break open a tight game late in the second half.

Damari Monsanto led Wake Forest with 17 points. Andrew Carr and Tyree Appleby had 16 apiece for the Demon Deacons.

RJ Davis scored a gajme-high 27 points for the Tar Heels, who also got 21 points and nine rebounds from Armando Bacot. Leaky Black scored a career-high 18.