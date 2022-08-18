North Davidson football coach Brian Flynn suspended for 4 games

When North Davidson opens its football season Thursday night in Pfafftown against Reagan, Brian Flynn will not be coaching the Black Knights. Flynn will miss the first four games of the season because of a suspension imposed for an unspecified N.C. High School Athletic Association rules infraction.

Flynn acknowledged Thursday morning "a violation that occurred on my watch" during the summer and declined to comment further. Longtime assistant Kevin Gleiser, who is also a track and field coach at North Davidson, will serve as acting head coach in Flynn's absence.

In addition to the Reagan game, Flynn will miss the Black Knights' games at Northwest Guilford on Aug. 26 and at home against Davie County on Sept. 2 and East Rowan on Sept. 9. He is expected to return to the sideline for the home game against Asheville on Sept. 16.

Mike Lawson, coordinator of athletics for Davidson County, told The Lexington Dispatch that details of the suspension are considered a personnel matter by the county and would not be disclosed. The NCHSAA does not comment on rules violations or penalties.

Flynn took over as head coach at North Davidson when Mark Holcomb left in 2017 to start the football program at nearby Oak Grove. His Black Knights teams have gone 49-17 and reached the 2018 NCHSAA Class 2-AA championship game. After a 1-3 start last season, North Davidson finished 8-4, won the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference title and reached the third round of the Class 3-A West playoffs.