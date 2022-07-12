Northern Guilford's Kim Furlough wins NCHSAA coaching award

GREENSBORO — Another basketball season, another coaching award for Kim Furlough.

The only girls basketball coach Northern Guilford has known is one of this year’s winners of the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s Toby Webb Outstanding Coach Award and was honored Tuesday at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

“Of all the great coaches we have in North Carolina, for me to be chosen is such an honor,” Furlough said after learning she would receive the award.

This isn’t the first major honor for Furlough. She was named state girls basketball coach of the year by The Associated Press and NFHS Coaches Association South Sectional coach of the year for the 2016-17 season after guiding Northern to its first NCHSAA Class 3-A championship. A year later, the Nighthawks won the title again.

Northern went 28-1 during the 2021-22 season, falling to eventual state champion Charlotte Chambers in the fourth round of the Class 4-A playoffs, and Furlough was voted HSXtra.com Coach of the Year by her peers. Furlough’s Nighthawks teams have gone 328-92, and Southeast Guilford went 15-12 in her one season as head coach at her alma mater.

“The record speaks for itself,” she said, “but I feel like I’ve always been an advocate for girls basketball and trying to make things equal and encourage girls to play. We want to not be in the shadow of the boys and be the best we can be, and not just my program.”

An Appalachian State alumna, Furlough has accomplished that and more during a coaching career that also included a stint as an assistant coach at UNCG.

Past winners of the Toby Webb Award, which was first given in 2006, include Norman Trzaskoma (Reynolds, 2009), Darlene Joyner (Northwest Guilford, 2016), Ron Bare (Northwest Guilford, 2019) and Reid Holmes (Southwest Guilford, 2020).