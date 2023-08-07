There’s no truth to the rumor that promoters gave Chris Fleming some of the $12,000 that Burt Myers could have collected on Saturday night in the Fans Challenge in the Ortega 100 Modified race at Bowman Gray Stadium.

The Fans Challenge had built up to the $12,000 since no driver had won it yet this season, but Fleming and Myers came together on lap 92 and Myers’ night was done. At the time Myers was trying to get into the top four where he would have won the extra cash.

Since that was the final Fans Challenge of the season nobody gets a chance to collect it. And it doesn’t carry over to next season since there are just two weeks left in this season.

The fallout from Fleming and Myers trading paint was when Myers chucked a bucket of drying agent onto Fleming’s windshield as Fleming drove by Myers in a caution. Fleming did get treated in an ambulance after the race because he had trouble breathing.

On Sunday Fleming, who is still the points’ leader, texted that he was feeling fine.

In the main Stadium Stock 15 lap race late on Saturday night Brandon Brendle and Chuck Wall had one of the closest finishes of the season with Brendle winning by inches.

"I'd like to get two more of these checkered flags, honestly," Brendle told bowmangrayracing.com after the race. "I think we're on to something. We've got a hot rod. I want some more."

PHOTOS: Bowman Gray Racing August 5, 2023 Bowman Gray 8//5/23 Bowman Gray 8//5/23 Bowman Gray 8//5/23 Bowman Gray 8//5/23 Bowman Gray 8/5/23 Bowman Gray 8//5/23 Bowman Gray 8//5/23 Bowman Gray 8//5/23 Bowman Gray 8/5/23 Bowman Gray 8/5/23 Bowman Gray 8/5/23 Bowman Gray 8/5/23 Bowman Gray 8/5/23 Bowman Gray 8/5/23 Bowman Gray 8/5/23 Bowman Gray 8/5/23