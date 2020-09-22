Notre Dame-Wake Forest football game that was scheduled for Saturday has been postponed

Wake Forest and Notre Dame are looking for a new date for a football game, and Oct. 3 is a contender after the game at Truist Field on Saturday was postponed.
Notre Dame announced seven positive tests for COVID-19 out of 94 administered on Monday. The players are in isolation, and their close contacts are being identified, the university announced in a news release.
Notre Dame, which is ranked No. 7 in the nation, is pausing all football-related activities until further testing is complete. The school said that 13 players are in isolation, with 10 in quarantine.
John Currie, the athletics director at Wake Forest, said in a statement that he heard from Notre Dame's athletics director on Tuesday afternoon.
"Jack Swarbrick called me a short time ago to let me know of their situation,” Currie said. "I know everyone involved is saddened to be unable to play this weekend, but based on the circumstances it is the right decision. We are already discussing options for rescheduling with the ACC and our future opponents, including the possibility of playing on the October 3rd weekend.”
Neither team is scheduled to play Oct. 3.
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said in a statement that he was disappointed but said it was the right decision.
"The health and safety of Wake Forest’s and Notre Dame’s student-athletes and staff is the highest priority," Clawson said. "We will continue to work with the ACC and our administration on rescheduling options.”
Wake Forest isn't alone in North Carolina in being affected by the coronavirus or postponements:
• N.C. State's opening game on Sept. 12 against Virginia Tech was moved to Sept. 26 because of a cluster of COVID-19 cases within State's program. Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente, meanwhile, said his team would not have a full roster against State because of virus issues in Blacksburg, saying, "I hope we are able to play."
• Duke's game against Virginia, scheduled for November, was moved up to Sept. 26 after the Cavaliers' game against Virginia Tech, scheduled for Sept. 19, was moved because of what Hokies athletics director described as a “significant” number of players sidelined from testing positive or contact tracing.
• East Carolina's game Sept. 12 against Marshall was wiped out after an outbreak on the campus in Greenville.
The Deacons have lost their first two games, both in the ACC against top-ranked Clemson and N.C. State.
Notre Dame's visit was supposed to be its first road game as a league member in football for this season. The Irish (1-0 ACC, 2-0 overall) agreed to compete in the league this fall, including having eligibility for the ACC championship, so that it could have a fuller schedule of games during the pandemic. The school has been an independent in football since the late 1890s.
Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said in a statement that postponement was the safest move.
"We will continue to follow our prevention protocols and ongoing testing procedures,” Kelly said. “We managed an increase in positivity rates in August, and the players handled it wonderfully. ...
“We knew COVID would present challenges throughout the season. We look forward to resuming team activities and getting back on the playing field.”
336-727-4081
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!