Notre Dame-Wake Forest football game that was scheduled for Saturday has been postponed

"The health and safety of Wake Forest’s and Notre Dame’s student-athletes and staff is the highest priority," Clawson said. "We will continue to work with the ACC and our administration on rescheduling options.”

Wake Forest isn't alone in North Carolina in being affected by the coronavirus or postponements:

• N.C. State's opening game on Sept. 12 against Virginia Tech was moved to Sept. 26 because of a cluster of COVID-19 cases within State's program. Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente, meanwhile, said his team would not have a full roster against State because of virus issues in Blacksburg, saying, "I hope we are able to play."

• Duke's game against Virginia, scheduled for November, was moved up to Sept. 26 after the Cavaliers' game against Virginia Tech, scheduled for Sept. 19, was moved because of what Hokies athletics director described as a “significant” number of players sidelined from testing positive or contact tracing.

• East Carolina's game Sept. 12 against Marshall was wiped out after an outbreak on the campus in Greenville.

The Deacons have lost their first two games, both in the ACC against top-ranked Clemson and N.C. State.