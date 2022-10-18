Oak Grove wins NCHSAA girls golf regional

Oak Grove won the Class 3-A Central team championship and West Forsyth's Mary-Paige King shared 4-A Central medalist honors Monday in NCHSAA girls golf.

Oak Grove shot 57-over-par 270 on the Country Club of Whispering Pines River Course to finish 25 strokes ahead of second-place Asheboro. Camille Lambert (85) tied for sixth place to lead the Grizzlies into the Class 3-A state championship tournament Oct. 24-25 at Longleaf Golf & Family Club in Southern Pines.

In Class 4-A at Longleaf, King shot 3-under 69 to share the individual honors with Julia Herzberg of Southern Pines Pinecrest, which won the team title. West Forsyth finished third to advance to the 4-A state championship tournament Oct. 24-25 at Pinehurst No. 6.

CLASS 4-A CENTRAL

At Longleaf Golf & Family Club, Southern Pines, par 72

TEAMS

Top three (advance to states)

1. Southern Pines Pinecrest 213

2. Cary Green Level 231

3. West Forsyth 236

Other area teams

4. Reagan 237

6. Northwest Guilford 239

10. Northern Guilford 267

13. Page 289

INDIVIDUALS

Top five

T1. Mary-Paige King (WF), Julia Herzberg (Pinecrest), 69; 3. Boonyanant Rujiranan (Pinecrest), 70; 4. Leah Edwards (NW), 71; T5. Anna Howerton (Reagan), Lauren Eggers (Green Level), 73.

Other area golfers advancing to states

T14. Ella Reed (Reagan), Paige Sidney (WF), 79; T16. Janiya Brown (Page), 80; T18. Catherine DiSiena (NW), 81; T24. Charley Gaines (NG), 85; T31. Sadie Mecham (WF), 88.

CLASS 3-A CENTRAL

At Country Club of Whispering Pines (River Course), par 71

TEAMS

Top three (advance to states)

1. Oak Grove 270

2. Asheboro 295

3. Monroe Parkwood 298

Other area teams

4. Rockingham County 299

10. Atkins 322

INDIVIDUALS

Top five

1. Emily Matthews (Eastern Alamance), 74; 2. Salem Lee (Asheboro), 76; T3. Madison Cook (Eastern Guilford), Meredith Pegram (RC), Lillian Jordan (Pittsboro Northwood), 84.

Other area golfers advancing to states

6. Camille Lambert (OG), 85; 9. Ella Ott (OG), 90; T12. Zoe Crotts (OG), 95; T16. Gracie Eanes (OG), 98; T19. Yvonne Shih (Atkins), 100; 22. Jerina Hill (Smith), 104; T23. Emily Piotrowski (Atkins), 105.