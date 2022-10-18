 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oak Grove wins NCHSAA girls golf regional

nchsaa logo 120120 web

Oak Grove won the Class 3-A Central team championship and West Forsyth's Mary-Paige King shared 4-A Central medalist honors Monday in NCHSAA girls golf.

Oak Grove shot 57-over-par 270 on the Country Club of Whispering Pines River Course to finish 25 strokes ahead of second-place Asheboro. Camille Lambert (85) tied for sixth place to lead the Grizzlies into the Class 3-A state championship tournament Oct. 24-25 at Longleaf Golf & Family Club in Southern Pines.

In Class 4-A at Longleaf, King shot 3-under 69 to share the individual honors with Julia Herzberg of Southern Pines Pinecrest, which won the team title. West Forsyth finished third to advance to the 4-A state championship tournament Oct. 24-25 at Pinehurst No. 6.

CLASS 4-A CENTRAL

At Longleaf Golf & Family Club, Southern Pines, par 72

TEAMS

Top three (advance to states)

1. Southern Pines Pinecrest             213

2. Cary Green Level                        231

3. West Forsyth                              236

Other area teams

4. Reagan                                      237

6. Northwest Guilford                      239

10. Northern Guilford                      267

13. Page                                        289

INDIVIDUALS

Top five

T1. Mary-Paige King (WF), Julia Herzberg (Pinecrest), 69; 3. Boonyanant Rujiranan (Pinecrest), 70; 4. Leah Edwards (NW), 71; T5. Anna Howerton (Reagan), Lauren Eggers (Green Level), 73.

Other area golfers advancing to states

T14. Ella Reed (Reagan), Paige Sidney (WF), 79; T16. Janiya Brown (Page), 80; T18. Catherine DiSiena (NW), 81; T24. Charley Gaines (NG), 85; T31. Sadie Mecham (WF), 88.

CLASS 3-A CENTRAL

At Country Club of Whispering Pines (River Course), par 71

TEAMS

Top three (advance to states)

1. Oak Grove                                 270

2. Asheboro                                   295

3. Monroe Parkwood                       298

Other area teams

4. Rockingham County                    299

10. Atkins                                      322

INDIVIDUALS

Top five

1. Emily Matthews (Eastern Alamance), 74; 2. Salem Lee (Asheboro), 76; T3. Madison Cook (Eastern Guilford), Meredith Pegram (RC), Lillian Jordan (Pittsboro Northwood), 84.

Other area golfers advancing to states

6. Camille Lambert (OG), 85; 9. Ella Ott (OG), 90; T12. Zoe Crotts (OG), 95; T16. Gracie Eanes (OG), 98; T19. Yvonne Shih (Atkins), 100; 22. Jerina Hill (Smith), 104; T23. Emily Piotrowski (Atkins), 105.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

