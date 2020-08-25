A phone call from James Shibest, Virginia Tech's special teams coordinator and tight ends coach, was a moment Jared Gibble awaited. That came Sunday — the 6-foot-4 and 225-pound senior's 18th birthday.
Gibble, a standout tight end at Oak Grove, got a scholarship offer from that weekend conversation with Shibest. And according to Gibble, rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com who decided April 10 he would play at Charlotte, the Hokies recruited him since his sophomore year.
Charlotte, as Gibble described it, was attractive as an up-and-coming program under Will Healy. But this was his lone chance, despite more than 20 Division I offers that included four Ivy League teams along with Army and Air Force, to join a Power Five program — a "bigger opportunity," he said. And on Tuesday afternoon via Twitter post, he announced a decision to part ways with the 49ers and join Virginia Tech, led by head coach Justin Fuente.
"I've been up there and visited several times," Gibble said. "Coach has always kept in contact with me. He's checked up on me.
"It's never been without communication, I guess you could say. You know, we've always talked multiple times a week. They finally offered me, and we all determined that was the best decision for me to go there."
100% committed to VT 🧡🖤🦃 pic.twitter.com/q0RZIXgee9— jared gibble (@jaredgibble) August 25, 2020
According to Gibble, picking Virginia Tech boiled down to discussions with his parents, Brian and Michele — his "backbone." That included Will Bradley, his speed trainer who operates Will Bradley Sports Performance in Greensboro, and Adam Barber, a head coach at Torque Performance in Advance.
Gibble is the third player from Oak Grove to head to a Division I program — Anthony Bowen signed with The Citadel and Mason Grubbs joined N.C. Central. He was a key contributor during the Grizzlies' 2019 season in which they claimed a Central Carolina 2-A title in the program's second year. Gribble was primarily a blocking tight end for an offense that amassed more than 2,500 yards rushing.
Coach Mark Holcomb of Oak Grove said Virginia Tech was patient during Gibble's recruitment.
"Their coach was pretty honest with me from the get-go," Holcomb said. "He said there were three tight ends, regionally, that pretty much everybody had offered and everybody was recruiting. Jared was the fourth guy, and that's what he told us.
"I think they were kind of waiting to see what those guys were going to do, too. … They stayed in contact with him quite a bit, and stayed in contact with me on kind of how things were going. Once he committed to Charlotte, things kind of slowed down — we still got a couple of phone calls — but Virginia Tech's one of them that stayed with him the entire time."
Gibble said he would enroll in January at Virginia Tech, as he had planned to do at Charlotte.
"Ever since sophomore year when I first started being recruited, Coach and I sat down and said that's what I wanted to do," Gibble said. "COVID has moved the season, and it was a hard decision to be able to still go through with the early enrollment.
"... I hate to leave Oak Grove and I hate to leave my teammates. But, for me, that's the best decision I can make."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.