Oak Grove's Jessica Fuchs a finalist in NCHSAA Class 2-A girls tennis

Oak Grove's Jessica Fuchs was the top area finisher at the NCHSAA girls tennis championships.
Fuchs reached the Class 2-A singles final before falling to Newton Foard's Alexis Wolgemuth, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4.
Other area players to reach at least the semifinals were:
CLASS 1-A
Singles: Lourdes Lopez (Bishop McGuinness).
CLASS 2-A
Doubles: Chloe Bethea and Marlie Stephenson (Oak Grove).
