Old Town Club in Winston-Salem earns world ranking from Golf Magazine

In its long, storied history, Old Town Club in Winston-Salem has attained several noteworthy rankings in a multitude of polls.

This latest one, however, might just be the most prestigious.

In a ranking by Golf Magazine, Old Town is listed among the top 100 courses in the world.

The Perry Maxwell design that opened in 1939, given a makeover by Wake Forest graduate Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw in 2013, is ranked No. 92 in the world.

Jason Zaks, the club president, said: ”We're really proud to be considered among the world’s best golf courses by Golf Magazine. It’s certainly a large feather in our cap, and a true honor for our membership. Many important pieces have come together led by superintendent Bryant Evans, golf professional Charles Frost and general manager Josh Paris.”

When Coore and Crenshaw renovated the course it brought back the earlier characteristics of the Maxwell design.

“A special thanks to architects Coore and Crenshaw and our golf committee for serving as real custodians of this classic Perry Maxwell design,” Zaks said. “It’s a true team effort on every level.”