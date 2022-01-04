Old Town Club in Winston-Salem gets ranked as one of the best in the world by Golf Magazine

The men’s team will open spring play at the Southwestern Invitational in West Lake Village, California later this month while the women will open play in Orlando at the Central Florida Challenge in early February.

Around the green

The Carolinas Golf Association will hold several rules seminar virtually with the first one scheduled for Jan. 20 at 1 p.m. The seminars are free and are geared toward recreational golfers, tournament volunteers and officials along with high school golfers and coaches. For more information go to the CGA's web site....

Bill Haas, a former Wake Forest star, has had a solid start to his PGA Tour season making four cuts in seven tournaments. Haas, 39, was the 2011 FedEx Cup champion but in recent years has missed out on the playoffs. Haas has six career victories but hasn’t won since 2015. His best finish was a tie for 45th at the World Wide Tech Championship at Mayakoba where he opened with a pair of 65’s. Haas, who is 43rd on the PGA Tour’s all-time money list with more than $30 million, is 157th this season in FedEx Cup points making just under $20,000….

The U.S. Women’s Open will be held this year at Pine Needles Golf Club in Southern Pines from June 2-5. It’s the fourth time the marquee women’s tournament will be held there. The previous winners at Pine Needles were Annika Sorenstam (1996), Karrie Webb (2001) and Cristie Kerr (2007). The last time the U.S. Women’s Open was held in North Carolina was in 2014 when Michelle Wie won. For tickets to the 77th U.S. Women’s Open go to usga.org.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.