Old Town Club junior golfers helping raise money for veterans through PGA HOPE program

“These kids respect us,” said Willie Spivey, a war veteran who has found golf as a second career.
The kids Spivey, who works as a teaching pro at Gillespie Park in Greensboro, was referring to was the Old Town 5 team that is raising money for veterans at Old Town Club.
The five teenagers are part of the PGA HOPE program (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) program that is the PGA of American has developed. The program has been hit with the Carolinas PGA Section and the challenge is to play 100 holes of golf.
Five teenagers – Fisher Kennedy, Preston Howe, Rhodes Baker, Robert Gefaell and Kyle Haas – are in the process of getting in their 100 holes with a goal of raising $3,000.
To help with their goal they invited two veterans – Spivey and Brian Jarvis who lives in Princeton, West Virginia – to play 18 holes with them on Friday. It was a great way for the veterans to get to know them while playing golf.
“Who says America’s youth is in trouble?” said Jarvis, who is also retired from the Army and was a first sergeant who served 32 years in the military. “I’m so impressed with these young men and how respectful they are. And guess what, they can really play and are kind of kicking our butts out here.”
The team has until Nov. 11, which is Veterans Days, to play their 100 holes, but their financial goal is well within reach. As of Friday afternoon the Old Town 5 were in second place with more than $2,500 already raised.
“It’s a wonderful thing, and its inspiring that these young kids want to do this to help the us veterans,” Spivey said. “It’s unheard of so it’s been great.”
Spivey, who is a retired first sergeant from the U.S. Army, picked up golf 20 years ago when he got out of the military. He’s not sure where he’d be without it.
“Golf is everything to me and it’s my second life, and golf saved me,” Spivey said. “Since I got out of the military it’s something I found and I love helping and teaching others. And the PGA HOPE program has also helped me teach other veterans who want to learn the game.”
Kennedy’s mother, Stephanie, presented the idea to her son, who is a sophomore at Reynolds High School. At first he wasn’t sure if they could do it, but once his friends got on board with it, the wheels were in motion.
“It’s pretty special to be out here and I’m glad we get to play with these guys and were able to meet them,” Kennedy said. “We’er very grateful for their service and what they’ve done for our country.”
Baker, who is a ninth-grader at Calvary Day School, said playing golf with a purpose of raising money just feels different.
“It's more of playing golf with a purpose," Baker said. "It’s a fun way to raise money for the veterans who have done so much for our country. This definitely shows that juniors like us can maybe make an impact later in life because of doing things like this.”
Howe, the youngest of the five who is an eighth-grader at Summit School, loved the idea of trying to play 100 holes.
“It was a combined idea and a good way to support veterans while having fun and playing golf,” Howe said. “It feels like we are playing for a purpose to help these veterans who did so much for our country.”
One of the team members who came late to the round was Haas, who is a 10th grader at Forsyth Country Day. He joined up and met the veterans and played the final seven holes.
Jarvis says it’s not easy for anybody during the global pandemic, but golf is a good distraction.
“Given the state of the world over the last six months golf is really the only thing you can do and socialize a little bit,” Jarvis said. “But these young men blew me away and you can’t beat what they are doing to help. The PGA HOPE program is fabulous and I get meet some of these kids who are raising money for us.
“To know they are respecting us like they are doing gives me hope.”
Spivey summed it up best: “America’s youth is on the right track with these kids.”
Bill Harvey tournament a big hit
The fourth edition of the Bill Harvey Memorial Junior was held over the weekend at Bryan Park.
Harvey, whose son, Scott, is one of the top amateurs in the country who lives in Kernersville, says it’s a big deal that his late father has a tournament named after him.
“It’s always something that we as a family are very proud about because dad always had time for kids,” said Scott, who takes an active role in the tournament each year.
Bill Harvey is one of the most decorated amateur players in the state of North Carolina. He amassed more than 30 titles and is in the Carolinas Golf Hall of Fame and the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame.
The tournament was created by The Tarheel Youth Golf Association and it’s been played at Bryan Park since its inception.
Around the green….
The NCAA women’s golf regionals will be held in 2024 at Bermuda Run’s East Course. Wake Forest’s women, who were ranked No. 1 last spring before the pandemic shut down their season, use Bermuda Run a lot for practice rounds. Coach Kim Lewellen said: "Regionals are a pivotal time in the postseason and we know the Triad community and Bermuda Run will represent the NCAA and Wake Forest very well.”...
Will Zalatoris, a former Wake Forest star, had an outstanding 2020 season on the Korn Ferry Tour with one victory and was the top money winner. He also finished tied for sixth in the U.S. Open. Zalatoris is getting closer to the PGA Tour and only needs one more good start to become a special temporary member for the wrap-around season. The 24-year-old has moved up to 57th in the world rankings.
336-727-4081
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!