Old Town Club junior golfers helping raise money for veterans through PGA HOPE program

“It’s a wonderful thing, and its inspiring that these young kids want to do this to help the us veterans,” Spivey said. “It’s unheard of so it’s been great.”

Spivey, who is a retired first sergeant from the U.S. Army, picked up golf 20 years ago when he got out of the military. He’s not sure where he’d be without it.

“Golf is everything to me and it’s my second life, and golf saved me,” Spivey said. “Since I got out of the military it’s something I found and I love helping and teaching others. And the PGA HOPE program has also helped me teach other veterans who want to learn the game.”

Kennedy’s mother, Stephanie, presented the idea to her son, who is a sophomore at Reynolds High School. At first he wasn’t sure if they could do it, but once his friends got on board with it, the wheels were in motion.

“It’s pretty special to be out here and I’m glad we get to play with these guys and were able to meet them,” Kennedy said. “We’er very grateful for their service and what they’ve done for our country.”

Baker, who is a ninth-grader at Calvary Day School, said playing golf with a purpose of raising money just feels different.