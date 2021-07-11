Old Town memories: Jim Ferree grew up into a top-flight pro golfer thanks to his father, Purvis

PINEHURST – At 90 years young, Jim Ferree loves talking about his days growing up at Old Town Club.
His father, Purvis, became the head pro there when Ferree was 11 years old so the family moved to Winston-Salem from Bluffton. A young Jim then turned to golf as a way to be around his dad, but at the same time he became quite good.
“I love that place,” Jim said about Old Town, one of the top courses in the state and the home of the Wake Forest golf teams. “When I was a kid that’s all we did – play golf.”
Jim Ferree, who is in the University of North Carolina hall of fame for golf, still hits the ball straight and plays a lot. He and his wife Karen were at Country Club of North Carolina last week helping promote the U.S. Junior Amateur that will be played there later this month.
This will be the 73rd U.S. Junior and Ferree played in the first one in 1948 at the University of Michigan Golf Club. That tournament was won by Ken Venturi, and it’s believed that Ferree is the last living golfer who played in that tournament.
“It beats the alternative,” Ferree said with a laugh.
Ferree’s father was one of the most well-known golf pros in Winston-Salem and was the head pro from 1942 until 1965. There’s a bridge named after Purvis at Old Town and the Purvis Ferree Cup is a yearly battle that Old Town members wage against Forsyth Country Club members.
Purvis was also one of the first inductees into the Carolinas PGA Golf Hall of Fame in 1983.
It was no surprise that when Webb Simpson was answering questions at CCNC, it was Ferree who wanted to know about Old Town. He asked Simpson if Old Town helped him in his development as a PGA Tour star when Simpson was playing there during his college days.
“It absolutely did,” Simpson said.
After his days at UNC where he graduated in 1953, Ferree spent some time in the Army before coming back to Winston-Salem. He was going to take a job with a local trucking company before his father talked him out of it.
“So my dad says why don’t you think about pro golf,” said Ferree, a 1949 graduate of Reynolds High School. “But I had this job opportunity with McLean Trucking Company and I was going to take that. So then Mr. (Malcolm) McLean sort of talked me into trying pro golf also, and said that if in three years the pro golf thing didn’t work out I would still have a job.”
Ferree never had to take that job because he played on the PGA Tour for several years winning in 1958 at the Vancouver Open. He ended up with 19 professional wins and was among the original golfers of the PGA Tour Champions that was created in 1980. He won twice on the PGA Tour Champions and was a regular at the Vantage Championship at Tanglewood Park in the 1990’s.
Back in those days when Ferree was playing the PGA Tour he was also a golf pro at Long Cove Club in Hilton Head, South Carolina, where he and Karen still live.
“I hadn’t thought about that in a while,” he said about the turning point when he decided to focus on a golf career. “I guess the rest is history.”
Around the green
Matt Valaoras and Owen Pearce of Winston-Salem, who are in the First Tee of the Triad, are headed to play in the PGA Tour Champions event at Pebble Beach. The two are among 81 golfers from around the country who were selected to play in the tournament alongside PGA Tour Champions golfers. The tournament will be Sept. 20-26 at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill. There are 48 First Tee chapters who will be represented at the tournament with the First Tee of the Triad having two golfers in the field….
Luke Tisdale of Winston-Salem tied for third in the 24th N.C. Junior Boys 14 and Under Championship held at the Asheboro City Course. Davis Wotnosky of Wake Forest (71-69) was the winner and John Santospago of Charlotte (69-72) was second. Tisdale shot 70-74 to tie for third with Caedmon Albertyn (70-74) of Matthews….
One of the smallest fields in the 69-year of the Forsyth Junior Championship will compete this week. A field of 16 golfers will tee off Tuesday through Thursday. The first round will be Tuesday at Reynolds Park with the second round on Wednesday at Winston Lake and the final round will be Thursday at Pine Knolls Golf Club in Kernersville….
The 74th Forsyth Championship will be held Aug. 6-8 at Reynolds Park, Pine Knolls and Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course. The tournament, which is sponsored by the Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department, is one of the longest running in our area. For more information go to www.weplay.ws or email at forsythchampionships@cityofws.org
