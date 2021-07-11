Old Town memories: Jim Ferree grew up into a top-flight pro golfer thanks to his father, Purvis

Purvis was also one of the first inductees into the Carolinas PGA Golf Hall of Fame in 1983.

It was no surprise that when Webb Simpson was answering questions at CCNC, it was Ferree who wanted to know about Old Town. He asked Simpson if Old Town helped him in his development as a PGA Tour star when Simpson was playing there during his college days.

“It absolutely did,” Simpson said.

After his days at UNC where he graduated in 1953, Ferree spent some time in the Army before coming back to Winston-Salem. He was going to take a job with a local trucking company before his father talked him out of it.

“So my dad says why don’t you think about pro golf,” said Ferree, a 1949 graduate of Reynolds High School. “But I had this job opportunity with McLean Trucking Company and I was going to take that. So then Mr. (Malcolm) McLean sort of talked me into trying pro golf also, and said that if in three years the pro golf thing didn’t work out I would still have a job.”