How to follow athletes with Triad ties at the Tokyo Olympics
How to follow athletes with Triad ties at the Tokyo Olympics

Profiles of the athletes with Triad ties who are scheduled to compete for the United States in the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Besides those listed below, Akeem Sirleaf of the A&T track and field program will compete for Liberia, and Aggies sprinter Daniel Stokes will represent Mexico.

All times and dates Eastern; medal predictions by the Associated Press; broadcast listings subject to change.

Bam Adebayo

Sport

Basketball

Triad tie

Played one season for High Point Christian (2016)

Competition schedule

 France, 8 a.m. July 25 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

 Iran, 12:40 a.m. July 28 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

 Czech Republic, 8 a.m. July 31 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

 Quarterfinals, Aug. 2-3 (NBC Sports app, NBCOlympics.com, Peacock or USA)

 Semifinals, 12:15 a.m. Aug. 5 (Peacock) and 7 a.m. Aug. 5 (NBC Sports)

 Final, 10:30 p.m. Aug. 6 (WXII, Peacock)

 Third-place game, 7 a.m. Aug. 7 (USA)

Medal prediction

Gold

Olympic experience

First

Age

24

Hometown

Newark, N.J.

College

Kentucky

Team

Miami Heat

Notable

 Averaged 18.9 points, 13.0 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.5 assists to lead High Point Christian to the NCISAA state championship title as a senior

 McDonald's All-American, played in Jordan Brand Classic

 Two-time NBA All-Defensive second team (2020, 2021)

 2020 NBA All-Star

Paul Chelimo

Sport

Track and field, 5,000 meters

Triad tie

UNCG graduate (2013)

Competition schedule

 Round 1, 7 a.m. Aug. 3 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

 Final, 8 a.m. Aug. 6 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Medal prediction

None

Olympic experience

Second (2016, Rio de Janeiro, silver medal, 5,000 meters)

Age

30

Hometown

Iten, Kenya; U.S. citizen based in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Notable

 Two-time NCAA runner-up in 5,000 meters

 Earned multiple All-America honors at UNCG

 Attained U.S. citizenship by joining the U.S. Army and its World Class Athlete Program in 2014

Randolph Ross

Sport

Track and field, 400 meters and 4x400 relay

Triad tie

Completed second year at A&T

Competition schedule

400

 Round 1, 9:45 p.m. July 31 (USA, NBCOlympics.com)

 Semifinals, 7:05 a.m. Aug. 2 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

 Final, 8 a.m. Aug. 5 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

4x400 relay

 Round 1, 7:25 a.m. Aug. 6 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

 Final, 8:50 a.m. Aug. 7 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Medal prediction

None in 400

Gold in 4x400 relay

Olympic experience

First

Age

20

Hometown

Raleigh

Notable

 Ran world's fastest 400 meters (43.85 seconds) to win NCAA championship in June

 Member of A&T relay team that won NCAA indoor and outdoor championships in 4x400

 Aggies' time of 2:59.21 at NCAA East Preliminary on May 27 is fastest in the world

Trevor Stewart

Sport

Track and field, 4x400 relay pool

Triad tie

Completed senior year at A&T

Competition schedule

4x400 relay

 Round 1, 7:25 a.m. Aug. 6 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

 Final, 8:50 a.m. Aug. 7 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Medal prediction

Gold in 4x400 relay

Olympic experience

First

Age

24

Hometown

Lorton, Va.

Notable

 Finished fourth (44.90 seconds) at U.S. Olympic trials in June, earned spot in relay team pool

 Member of A&T relay team that won NCAA indoor and outdoor championships in 4x400

 Aggies' time of 2:59.21 at NCAA East Preliminary on May 27 is fastest in the world

 Finished fourth in 400 at 2021 NCAA championships

 Finished second in 400 at 2019 NCAA championships

