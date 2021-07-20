How to follow athletes with Triad ties at the Tokyo Olympics

Profiles of the athletes with Triad ties who are scheduled to compete for the United States in the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Besides those listed below, Akeem Sirleaf of the A&T track and field program will compete for Liberia, and Aggies sprinter Daniel Stokes will represent Mexico.
All times and dates Eastern; medal predictions by the Associated Press; broadcast listings subject to change.
Bam Adebayo
Sport
Basketball
Triad tie
Played one season for High Point Christian (2016)
Competition schedule
• France, 8 a.m. July 25 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)
• Iran, 12:40 a.m. July 28 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)
• Czech Republic, 8 a.m. July 31 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)
• Quarterfinals, Aug. 2-3 (NBC Sports app, NBCOlympics.com, Peacock or USA)
• Semifinals, 12:15 a.m. Aug. 5 (Peacock) and 7 a.m. Aug. 5 (NBC Sports)
• Final, 10:30 p.m. Aug. 6 (WXII, Peacock)
• Third-place game, 7 a.m. Aug. 7 (USA)
Medal prediction
Gold
Olympic experience
First
Age
24
Hometown
Newark, N.J.
College
Kentucky
Team
Miami Heat
Notable
• Averaged 18.9 points, 13.0 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.5 assists to lead High Point Christian to the NCISAA state championship title as a senior
• McDonald's All-American, played in Jordan Brand Classic
• Two-time NBA All-Defensive second team (2020, 2021)
• 2020 NBA All-Star
Paul Chelimo
Sport
Track and field, 5,000 meters
Triad tie
UNCG graduate (2013)
Competition schedule
• Round 1, 7 a.m. Aug. 3 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)
• Final, 8 a.m. Aug. 6 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)
Medal prediction
None
Olympic experience
Second (2016, Rio de Janeiro, silver medal, 5,000 meters)
Age
30
Hometown
Iten, Kenya; U.S. citizen based in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Notable
• Two-time NCAA runner-up in 5,000 meters
• Earned multiple All-America honors at UNCG
• Attained U.S. citizenship by joining the U.S. Army and its World Class Athlete Program in 2014
Randolph Ross
Sport
Track and field, 400 meters and 4x400 relay
Triad tie
Completed second year at A&T
Competition schedule
400
• Round 1, 9:45 p.m. July 31 (USA, NBCOlympics.com)
• Semifinals, 7:05 a.m. Aug. 2 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)
• Final, 8 a.m. Aug. 5 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)
4x400 relay
• Round 1, 7:25 a.m. Aug. 6 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)
• Final, 8:50 a.m. Aug. 7 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)
Medal prediction
None in 400
Gold in 4x400 relay
Olympic experience
First
Age
20
Hometown
Raleigh
Notable
• Ran world's fastest 400 meters (43.85 seconds) to win NCAA championship in June
• Member of A&T relay team that won NCAA indoor and outdoor championships in 4x400
• Aggies' time of 2:59.21 at NCAA East Preliminary on May 27 is fastest in the world
Trevor Stewart
Sport
Track and field, 4x400 relay pool
Triad tie
Completed senior year at A&T
Competition schedule
4x400 relay
• Round 1, 7:25 a.m. Aug. 6 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)
• Final, 8:50 a.m. Aug. 7 (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)
Medal prediction
Gold in 4x400 relay
Olympic experience
First
Age
24
Hometown
Lorton, Va.
Notable
• Finished fourth (44.90 seconds) at U.S. Olympic trials in June, earned spot in relay team pool
• Member of A&T relay team that won NCAA indoor and outdoor championships in 4x400
• Aggies' time of 2:59.21 at NCAA East Preliminary on May 27 is fastest in the world
• Finished fourth in 400 at 2021 NCAA championships
• Finished second in 400 at 2019 NCAA championships